Texas Man, 51, Charged In Maryland For Threatening Doctor Who Publicly Supported The COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who publicly supported the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Tuesday.

Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, faces federal charges of threats transmitted by interstate communication related to a threatening message. According to the indictment, on July 12, 2020, Harris sent a threat from his cell phone to the doctor alleging threats that included violent statements such as “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.”

“We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those making such threats.”

If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He is due to appear in court on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in Plano, Texas.