CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

By Michael B. Sauter
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4JC7_0cPJGDgA00 Globally, the World Bank predicts that the effects of the pandemic will have pushed somewhere between 88 million and 115 million people into extreme poverty some time this year. A number of Americans could certainly be among those falling into poverty this year, and in some parts of the country COVID-19 has had a larger impact. Even before the spread of COVID-19, parts of the country already struggled much more with poverty than the nation overall.

Many Americans owe months of back rent, and many still face an unstable job situation or ongoing unemployment. According to a survey conducted between late May and early June by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 27% of Americans surveyed said that it was somewhat difficult or very difficult to afford their usual expenses.

To determine the county with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people who live below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. For reference, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four. It should be noted that there is one state.

People struggling with poverty can be found all over the country, but the places where poverty is especially common are concentrated in 14 states, primarily in the South. The state of Mississippi is home to 11 of the counties on this list.

While poverty rates do not correspond perfectly with median incomes, counties with lower poverty rates tend to have lower incomes. They of course also tend to have higher shares of residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps.

Click here to see the city where the most people live below the poverty line in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDO0i_0cPJGDgA00

Alabama: Gadsden
> Poverty rate: 27.1% (Alabama: 16.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,390 (Alabama: 795,989)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 24.3% (Alabama: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $32,642 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbAch_0cPJGDgA00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Poverty rate: 11.0% (Alaska: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,204 (Alaska: 76,933)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.4% (Alaska: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $62,602 (Alaska: $77,640)

ALSO READ: Cities Losing the Most Jobs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdovi_0cPJGDgA00

Arizona: San Luis
> Poverty rate: 24.2% (Arizona: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,566 (Arizona: 1,043,764)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.7% (Arizona: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $37,255 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3041_0cPJGDgA00

Arkansas: Pine Bluff
> Poverty rate: 26.8% (Arkansas: 17.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,427 (Arkansas: 496,260)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.7% (Arkansas: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $34,723 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8QBU_0cPJGDgA00

California: Brawley
> Poverty rate: 33.8% (California: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,785 (California: 5,149,742)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.8% (California: 8.9%)
> Median household income: $42,326 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqSC4_0cPJGDgA00

Colorado: Pueblo
> Poverty rate: 23.5% (Colorado: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 25,162 (Colorado: 565,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.2% (Colorado: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $40,450 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9s5n_0cPJGDgA00

Connecticut: Hartford
> Poverty rate: 28.1% (Connecticut: 9.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 32,801 (Connecticut: 344,146)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 38.8% (Connecticut: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $36,278 (Connecticut: $78,444)

ALSO READ: How Every State’s Population Has Changed Since 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gseSo_0cPJGDgA00

Delaware: Wilmington
> Poverty rate: 26.0% (Delaware: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 17,675 (Delaware: 109,400)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.6% (Delaware: 10.9%)
> Median household income: $45,032 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvrLU_0cPJGDgA00

Florida: Immokalee
> Poverty rate: 37.4% (Florida: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,846 (Florida: 2,870,487)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.3% (Florida: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $30,885 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfaQE_0cPJGDgA00

Georgia: Valdosta
> Poverty rate: 32.2% (Georgia: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 17,394 (Georgia: 1,528,558)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.9% (Georgia: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $32,595 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMeWa_0cPJGDgA00

Hawaii: Hilo
> Poverty rate: 17.1% (Hawaii: 9.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,522 (Hawaii: 130,649)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.0% (Hawaii: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $63,283 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsFfr_0cPJGDgA00

Idaho: Pocatello
> Poverty rate: 18.5% (Idaho: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,948 (Idaho: 221,256)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 15.3% (Idaho: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $46,617 (Idaho: $55,785)

ALSO READ: The Poorest City in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYIHu_0cPJGDgA00

Illinois: East St. Louis
> Poverty rate: 33.4% (Illinois: 12.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,840 (Illinois: 1,557,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 43.3% (Illinois: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $24,343 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbTKl_0cPJGDgA00

Indiana: East Chicago
> Poverty rate: 32.3% (Indiana: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,061 (Indiana: 867,996)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.7% (Indiana: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $32,839 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxCYR_0cPJGDgA00

Iowa: Cedar Falls
> Poverty rate: 18.0% (Iowa: 11.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,667 (Iowa: 348,122)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 7.6% (Iowa: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $61,420 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zk4bC_0cPJGDgA00

Kansas: Lawrence
> Poverty rate: 20.7% (Kansas: 12.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 18,426 (Kansas: 337,739)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.5% (Kansas: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $53,639 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJjQK_0cPJGDgA00

Kentucky: Richmond
> Poverty rate: 30.3% (Kentucky: 17.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,250 (Kentucky: 747,010)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.5% (Kentucky: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $36,302 (Kentucky: $50,589)

ALSO READ: Cities Losing the Most Jobs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7yQP_0cPJGDgA00

Louisiana: Monroe
> Poverty rate: 36.8% (Louisiana: 19.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 16,507 (Louisiana: 871,467)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.2% (Louisiana: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $30,438 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QzVE_0cPJGDgA00

Maine: Bangor
> Poverty rate: 18.9% (Maine: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,708 (Maine: 153,131)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.1% (Maine: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $46,625 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kxH1_0cPJGDgA00

Maryland: Hagerstown
> Poverty rate: 25.7% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,116 (Maryland: 539,991)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.0% (Maryland: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $40,800 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI6ku_0cPJGDgA00

Massachusetts: Holyoke
> Poverty rate: 29.3% (Massachusetts: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 11,471 (Massachusetts: 680,962)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.6% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)
> Median household income: $40,769 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0uM6_0cPJGDgA00

Michigan: Flint
> Poverty rate: 38.8% (Michigan: 14.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 36,655 (Michigan: 1,398,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.6% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $28,834 (Michigan: $57,144)

ALSO READ: How Every State’s Population Has Changed Since 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJ5T5_0cPJGDgA00

Minnesota: St. Cloud
> Poverty rate: 22.5% (Minnesota: 9.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,307 (Minnesota: 526,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 14.8% (Minnesota: 7.9%)
> Median household income: $49,135 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5Pxy_0cPJGDgA00

Mississippi: Greenville
> Poverty rate: 37.3% (Mississippi: 20.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 11,234 (Mississippi: 585,786)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 31.4% (Mississippi: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $27,025 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7QkG_0cPJGDgA00

Missouri: Cape Girardeau
> Poverty rate: 23.0% (Missouri: 13.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,455 (Missouri: 810,045)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.2% (Missouri: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $45,733 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4hX4_0cPJGDgA00

Montana: Bozeman
> Poverty rate: 17.8% (Montana: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,687 (Montana: 134,605)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.1% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $55,569 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EsUE_0cPJGDgA00

Nebraska: Kearney
> Poverty rate: 16.7% (Nebraska: 11.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,222 (Nebraska: 206,579)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.3% (Nebraska: 8.3%)
> Median household income: $57,064 (Nebraska: $61,439)

ALSO READ: The Poorest City in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymMxk_0cPJGDgA00

Nevada: Sunrise Manor
> Poverty rate: 21.4% (Nevada: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 41,308 (Nevada: 384,690)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 23.4% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $43,241 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB32X_0cPJGDgA00

New Hampshire: Manchester
> Poverty rate: 14.1% (New Hampshire: 7.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 15,399 (New Hampshire: 98,682)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 13.5% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)
> Median household income: $60,711 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJRDY_0cPJGDgA00

New Jersey: Atlantic City
> Poverty rate: 37.1% (New Jersey: 10.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 13,999 (New Jersey: 869,081)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 32.3% (New Jersey: 8.7%)
> Median household income: $29,232 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhXQu_0cPJGDgA00

New Mexico: Las Cruces
> Poverty rate: 23.6% (New Mexico: 19.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 23,611 (New Mexico: 392,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.4% (New Mexico: 17.2%)
> Median household income: $43,022 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJsi9_0cPJGDgA00

New York: Binghamton
> Poverty rate: 32.6% (New York: 14.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,165 (New York: 2,681,277)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.2% (New York: 14.7%)
> Median household income: $34,487 (New York: $68,486)

ALSO READ: Cities Losing the Most Jobs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLWx2_0cPJGDgA00

North Carolina: Goldsboro
> Poverty rate: 26.1% (North Carolina: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,540 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.6% (North Carolina: 12.6%)
> Median household income: $34,083 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBdVE_0cPJGDgA00

North Dakota: Grand Forks
> Poverty rate: 18.5% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 9,790 (North Dakota: 78,198)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 9.0% (North Dakota: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $50,076 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzxs4_0cPJGDgA00

Ohio: Youngstown
> Poverty rate: 35.2% (Ohio: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 21,382 (Ohio: 1,588,343)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 36.7% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $28,822 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5YXu_0cPJGDgA00

Oklahoma: Muskogee
> Poverty rate: 24.6% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,934 (Oklahoma: 598,373)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.2% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $38,194 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5Jti_0cPJGDgA00

Oregon: Eugene
> Poverty rate: 20.4% (Oregon: 13.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 33,141 (Oregon: 533,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.3% (Oregon: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $50,962 (Oregon: $62,818)

ALSO READ: How Every State’s Population Has Changed Since 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380gNS_0cPJGDgA00

Pennsylvania: Reading
> Poverty rate: 32.7% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 28,049 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.4% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $32,176 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UqA2_0cPJGDgA00

Rhode Island: Providence
> Poverty rate: 25.5% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 42,165 (Rhode Island: 125,826)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 31.6% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)
> Median household income: $45,610 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qMQM_0cPJGDgA00

South Carolina: Spartanburg
> Poverty rate: 23.3% (South Carolina: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,172 (South Carolina: 741,650)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.6% (South Carolina: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $40,053 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI7Je_0cPJGDgA00

South Dakota: Rapid City
> Poverty rate: 16.2% (South Dakota: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 11,787 (South Dakota: 110,553)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.8% (South Dakota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $52,351 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e33Rp_0cPJGDgA00

Tennessee: Morristown
> Poverty rate: 26.6% (Tennessee: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,653 (Tennessee: 996,930)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.1% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $32,193 (Tennessee: $53,320)

ALSO READ: The Poorest City in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSjX9_0cPJGDgA00

Texas: Kingsville
> Poverty rate: 29.8% (Texas: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,108 (Texas: 4,072,194)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.5% (Texas: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $42,452 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmY9Z_0cPJGDgA00

Utah: Cedar City
> Poverty rate: 20.3% (Utah: 9.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 6,431 (Utah: 298,537)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.2% (Utah: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $48,346 (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0cPJGDgA00

Vermont: No eligible cities
> Poverty rate: N/A (Vermont: 10.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: N/A (Vermont: 65,652)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: N/A (Vermont: 11.3%)
> Median household income: N/A (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwM5A_0cPJGDgA00

Virginia: Charlottesville
> Poverty rate: 24.1% (Virginia: 10.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 10,645 (Virginia: 865,691)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 8.9% (Virginia: 8.2%)
> Median household income: $59,471 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGWxQ_0cPJGDgA00

Washington: Bellingham
> Poverty rate: 20.8% (Washington: 10.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 17,515 (Washington: 785,244)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 13.3% (Washington: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $53,396 (Washington: $73,775)

ALSO READ: Cities Losing the Most Jobs in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiCIg_0cPJGDgA00

West Virginia: Huntington
> Poverty rate: 32.3% (West Virginia: 17.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 14,146 (West Virginia: 310,044)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.1% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
> Median household income: $31,162 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAv09_0cPJGDgA00

Wisconsin: Milwaukee
> Poverty rate: 25.4% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 146,980 (Wisconsin: 639,160)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.6% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $41,838 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrCox_0cPJGDgA00

Wyoming: Gillette
> Poverty rate: 14.3% (Wyoming: 11.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,613 (Wyoming: 62,257)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.9% (Wyoming: 5.4%)
> Median household income: $79,789 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Weird alcohol laws across the entire U.S.

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Not all laws are as precise and concise as… well, as law itself looks. At the same time, if a law looks kind of funny, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take it seriously. Still, you might not be ready for what’s about to come.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OREGON STATE
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: These 13 States Are Making Moves of Their Own

States have targeted specific groups of residents in an effort to help them recover financially from the effects of the pandemic. Lawmakers in the nation's capital continue to bicker about everything from the reality of climate change to the need for ongoing monthly aid for struggling Americans. In the meantime, more states have stepped up to provide financial assistance to those financially impacted by the pandemic. For some states, it's about sending out additional stimulus funds, and for others, it's a matter of providing incentives and bonuses. Here are the details of what 13 states have made available to residents.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system, the first time this happened in American history. The system includes highways that, in total, cover almost 45,000 miles.
TRAFFIC
MIX 108

A City In Minnesota Is Actually Willing To Pay People To Move There

Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Below Poverty Line#Extreme Poverty#The World Bank#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which City Was Named America's Safest?

The notion of “better safe than sorry” has been taken to a municipal level in a new WalletHub study that identified the safest cities in the U.S. — along with the metropolises where safety often seems like an elusive commodity. What Happened: WalletHub surveyed 182 cities with 44 different safety-related...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in California

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American City Where Houses Sell the Slowest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle- and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.  S&P Case Shiller, the gold […]
REAL ESTATE
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Colorado governor sparks confusion after boasting landlocked state has joint fewest shark attacks in US

Americans were both amused and confused after Colorado governor Jared Polis celebrated his landlocked state coming joint last for shark attacks. Sharing a colour-coded graphic of the US on Tuesday, Mr Polis tweeted that “Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks!”. He also used a shark emoji.Colorado, as one of 16 US states without access to the coast, unsurprisingly came in joint last place with 26 other states for having no shark attacks. It was unclear where the data was sourced from.Twitter users were confused and amused at Mr Polis’s tweet, with one person writing: “Thank...
ANIMALS
FOX 2

The story of Missouri’s one and only shark attack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Governor of Colorado’s boast about the state’s low rate of shark attacks is raising some questions. Why are there reports of shark attacks in some landlocked states? How are Missouri and Illinois on this list when they are so far away from the ocean? Well, the attacks probably did not […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest City in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

This Restaurant-Related Salmonella Outbreak Keeps Getting Worse and Spreading to More States

The salmonella outbreak believed to be spreading via restaurants is growing in scope, but authorities still can't pinpoint its exact origin. As many as 419 people in 35 states have now been infected since June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And it looks like the spread is nowhere near over as the number of patients grew by 140 since September 23, and new cases have appeared in six additional states. As many as 66 of those infected were hospitalized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst School District in Each State

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

63K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy