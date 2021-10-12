CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Parler moving headquarters from Henderson to Nashville

By KTNV Staff
 7 days ago
Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives, is moving its headquarters from Henderson to Nashville, according to a press release from the company.

Parler CEO George Farmer said, “Tennessee has great weather, an abundance of southern hospitality, wonderful music and barbeque. Even more than that, though, Tennessee shares Parler’s vision of individual liberty and free expression.”

The platform, that uses Amazon cloud servers to run, was taken offline after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, however has since come back online.

“We are looking forward to getting settled in our new community, and to the creativity and innovation that will come from working together in this vibrant city,” Farmer added.

