Cheyenne County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Morrill by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 513 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gurley, or 11 miles northeast of Sidney, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dalton and Gurley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

