CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

The Best Restaurants In Bushwick

By Team Infatuation
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 10 days ago

Our Bushwick restaurant guide is longer than most of our other neighborhood lists. And why shouldn’t it be? This North Brooklyn neighborhood has some of the better Mexican restaurants in this city, plus excellent spots to eat Caribbean and Nigerian food, pizza places where you should host your next birthday, and

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

7 Great Puerto Rican Restaurants In NYC

¿Qué tal, acho? If you’re anything like me, you may be wondering why are there so many awesome Puerto Rican restaurants (and people) in New York City. So here’s a quick history lesson because knowledge is cool: New York City has the largest population of Puertorriqueños (Nuyoricans or New York Puerto Ricans) in the United States. After World War II, during what was known as the Great Migration, a wave of Puerto Ricans looking for better economic opportunities made primarily East Harlem and the Lower East Side their home. East Harlem would later be known as Spanish Harlem (or El Barrio) and the Lower East Side/East Village as “Loisaida,” a Nuyorican pronunciation of Lower East Side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Family Dinner In NYC

So you need to plan a restaurant meal for a group who still makes fun of you for having severe pink eye at high school graduation? The guide below is here to alleviate the stress of finding a perfect place to bring your immediate or extended family. These spots have dining areas with ample room for a group of 4+, some of which we would describe as “ truly stunning,” the way our aunt often does. Many of them serve food starting at $20 per person, and should appeal to Sharing Families and Anti-Sharing Families alike. Unfortunately, we can’t promise to eliminate the quarrels over choosing appetizers or the passive-aggressive comments about “that shirt you chose.” It wouldn’t be a family dinner without them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

A Venezuelan Arepa Expert’s Favorite NYC Hispanic & Latinx Spots

“The most inspiring thing about being a chef is just gathering people and connecting them with food,” says Mercedes Golip, a Venezuelan-American chef, recipe developer, teacher, and cooking show host. “At the same time, I find that to be a very good channel to also share elements of my identity, like food and immigration and all those concepts intersecting. I think I find cooking and sharing all these foods a means to connect at a deeper level in terms of identity, telling my stories of how I got here.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
cititour.com

Sobre Masa Tortilleria Arrives in Bushwick

Zack Wangeman, founder and chef behind Sobre Masa, and his wife Diana Wangeman, have opened Sobre Masa Tortilleria in Bushwick. The vibrant space features a tortilla factory that sells fresh, house-made tortillas alongside Mexican groceries and goods, a morning coffee shop with Oaxacan coffee and house-made Mexican pastries, as well as a taqueria with a variety of tacos and cocktails highlighting the spirit of Mexico. The mission is to promote conversation around Mexican culture, the rich history of heirloom corn, the hardworking producers and growers of Mexico, and Zack's home of Oaxaca.
RESTAURANTS
News 12

Bushwick residents: Heavy trash piling up on streets

Brooklyn residents are complaining to city officials about trash buildup congesting streets. News 12 spoke with a Bushwick resident on the issue plaguing the area. Christian Cotrina has called Bushwick home since 2008 and runs an Instagram page called "This Bushwick Life." "I love my neighborhood. I love Bushwick I...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Midtown Bars

Drinking in Midtown is usually not our first choice. But frequently, it’s a necessity. And collectively, we’ve spent enough time doing it that we know where to go. Whether you’re hitting Happy Hour with your coworkers, grabbing cocktails after a Broadway play, or hanging out with your craft beer-loving cousin who’s staying in Times Square, here’s where to drink in Midtown.
RESTAURANTS
Financial Times

London’s best restaurants for Frieze week

With an art collection that includes Magritte (it’s named after its prize painting), Van Dongen, a Picasso ceramic and an impressive collection of works from the Scottish school, Le Magritte Bar at The Beaumont hotel in Mayfair boasts one of the city’s finer selections on its walls. The works sit against a chic art-deco backdrop, newly designed by Nina Campbell and inspired by the American-style bars that appeared in London and Paris during the 1920s. Its menu, meanwhile, featuring bourbon, classic whisky cocktails and a selection of Cuban cigars, promises to make Le Magritte a buzzy after-hours destination. The accompanying Colony Grill Room restaurant has also been revamped with huge David Hockney-esque murals, and elevated American diner classics including Cobb salad with 24-month Comté, and “bespoke” ice-cream sundaes. Leaving the hotel, visitors can admire the giant semi-abstract Antony Gormley sculpture, inside of which is a bedroom that guests can book.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Good Food#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Nigerian#Vietnamese#Stone Barns
The Infatuation

The Best Bagels In NYC

There are two baseline tests to determine if you’re in the presence of a remarkable NYC bagel. Ask yourself: 1) Does this hunk of hand-rolled, boiled-then-baked bread pass the smush test? No matter how thin or thick the bagel is, it should easily spring back to its original structure after you squeeze it. And, 2) How does your mouth feel after chomping its way through the dough? A great bagel should have enough chew to take over your mouth for a couple of seconds, but your jaw shouldn’t respond like it now has a nine-to-five office job under fluorescent lighting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vegetarian Times

Best Classic Plant-Based Restaurants

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Early on in the process of creating our list of best new restaurants in the U.S., one thing became clear. We also wanted to create a space to shout out some of the best vegetarian restaurants that have stood the test of time – from a few years to whole decades – and that might not be “new” any more, but are still places we return to often or would seek out when visiting a city. We’re calling these our “classics.” This isn’t an exhaustive list of every great plant-based restaurant in the country, more a handful of our greatest hits.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Soho With A Group

Welcome to Soho. A cultural hub, the beating, buzzing heart of London, and a neighbourhood that is arguably home to many of the city’s tiny, lovably cramped restaurants. Yes, when it comes to finding somewhere for you and six mates to eat when you’re surrounded by narrow converted townhouses and approximately two million other friendship groups who had the good idea to meet in central, Soho is tricky. Well, please picture us trotting down Dean Street on a giant white horse - or something - and coming promptly to your rescue with this guide. From an affordable handmade pasta spot that’s perfect for primitovo and al dente cacio e pepe to a huge old school French spot that’s perfect for everyone, these are the Soho restaurants that can seat you and all your friends.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sol Sips

To call Sol Sips a cafe would be like calling Idris Elba a DJ. It’s not factually inaccurate, but you’re missing some key details. In addition to selling a menu of Caribbean vegan daytime dishes Monday through Saturday, Sol Sips curates meal kits and juice cleanse regimens with a sliding payment scale to make them more accessible to all. You can check out an example of their meal kit bundles here (which include everything from chickpea omelettes to Belizean veg plates). Keep Sol Sips in mind the next time you’re meeting someone for a smoothie and a snack, or anytime you’re looking for vegan options in Bushwick.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
The Infatuation

The Eastside Brunch Guide

The neighborhoods that make up LA’s Eastside have long been among the city’s best areas for brunch. Chalk it up to a dense population of all-day cafes or its residents’ unrelenting urge to find the purest form of egg white, but you can’t walk 10 yards on the Eastside without stumbling past an above-average veggie scramble.
RESTAURANTS
brooklynvegan.com

Vinyl Record Fair in Bushwick this month

There's a big vinyl record fair coming to Bushwick's MIKA on October 23. There will be over 30 dealers, along with local labels and more with a promised 30,000+ records for sale. DJs from The Lot Radio and WFMU will be spinning tunes all day, and Mika offers beer, wine and sake and a full kitchen.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Trial Date Set For Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Monday. The 53-year-old actor is accused of groping three women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019. Two of the alleged incidents took place at Manhattan nightclubs. Details about the third have not been released. Prosecutors say they have more than a dozen women willing to testify about similar incidents in the past involving Gooding. A trial date has been set for Feb. 1, 2022.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Tacos In Los Angeles

Is there a more ubiquitous food in LA than tacos? Doubtful. From late-night stands in East LA to family-run taquerias with some of the freshest seafood in town, to say that LA’s taco options are unlimited still feels like an understatement. But let’s be clear - this is a very good problem to have.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Q Sushi

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience. Q Sushi is a very traditional, omakase-only restaurant that’s different from the 17 million other sushi restaurants in LA. Instead of a strip mall location, this place is on a busy stretch of 7th St. in DTLA, and instead of Robert Downey Jr. wearing sweatpants in the corner, you’ll find businesspeople in suits and couples on anniversary dates. You’ll also find incredibly high-end fish. Q sushi is ideal for when you want a big-time sushi experience involving simple cuts - not shrimp heads or still-moving scallops.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

El Cochinito

Perfect For: Birthdays Casual Weeknight Dinner Classic Establishment Date Night Serious Take-Out Operation. In late April 2020, I posted an Instagram story of El Cochinito. The photo was simple: two takeout containers, side-by-side, packed with maduros and black beans. It wasn’t a good picture. But nonetheless, exactly three replies flooded my inbox: my best friend Maya, her older sister, and younger brother. The conversations went something like this:
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sea Wolf

Sea Wolf is one of those casual neighborhood restaurants that’s always overflowing with dates and groups during Happy Hour and brunch. As the name suggests, it’s a place to eat marine creatures (not wolves). Get some dollar oysters from 4-7pm every day or a spicy fried shrimp basket, and try your best to sit in their roped-off patio section of Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick.
PETS
NYS Music

Bushwick Film Festival Returns for 14th Year

The Bushwick Film Festival returns to Brooklyn at the end of October, holding virtual screenings and in-person events October 20th-24th. The 14th annual festival kicks off with an opening night reception October 20 at Lot 45. The indie film series will also eature a combination of virtual streaming events, live...
MOVIES
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
628
Followers
3K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy