The Best Restaurants In Bushwick

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Early on in the process of creating our list of best new restaurants in the U.S., one thing became clear. We also wanted to create a space to shout out some of the best vegetarian restaurants that have stood the test of time – from a few years to whole decades – and that might not be “new” any more, but are still places we return to often or would seek out when visiting a city. We’re calling these our “classics.” This isn’t an exhaustive list of every great plant-based restaurant in the country, more a handful of our greatest hits.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO