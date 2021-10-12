This corner restaurant on Utopia Boulevard in Whitestone is ideal for anyone who wants to eat out in the vicinity of Flushing without having to deal with the nightmare of parking there. Start with the “tear in eyes” appetizer, comprised of thick mung bean noodles almost completely buried under chili sauce that will make you think the dish’s name is the understatement of the century. From there, move on to any of the griddled hot and spicy pots, which you can dress up with your choice of meat, seafood, offal, or vegetables. The tea-smoked duck is crisp and juicy, and the chicken with triple pepper is a slightly lighter version of deep-fried Chongqing chicken. If you’re going with a group, add on the Chendu fish fillet with pickled vegetables - it can feed at least six and has a phenomenal blend of tangy and spicy flavors.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO