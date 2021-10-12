CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maite is a cute date spot serving farm-to-table stuff influenced by European and Colombian food. This amounts to a menu that has everything from empanadas, to burrata with squid ink, to ribeye with an arepa. The options rotate almost daily, and they’re all listed on a big chalkboard by the bar. We find that we have to order a bunch of stuff here to be full, so prepare to spend at least $50-ish per person.

