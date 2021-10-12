CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Sea Wolf

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sea Wolf is one of those casual neighborhood restaurants that’s always overflowing with dates and

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Sol Sips

To call Sol Sips a cafe would be like calling Idris Elba a DJ. It’s not factually inaccurate, but you’re missing some key details. In addition to selling a menu of Caribbean vegan daytime dishes Monday through Saturday, Sol Sips curates meal kits and juice cleanse regimens with a sliding payment scale to make them more accessible to all. You can check out an example of their meal kit bundles here (which include everything from chickpea omelettes to Belizean veg plates). Keep Sol Sips in mind the next time you’re meeting someone for a smoothie and a snack, or anytime you’re looking for vegan options in Bushwick.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Faro

Perfect For: Date Night Dinner with the Parents First/Early in the Game Dates. A lot has changed in Bushwick since the early 2010’s. Now, Roberta’s sells frozen pizzas, groups on private graffiti tours waddle down Jefferson Street, and many of the cool bars where you can dance exist in Ridgewood or beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Skylight Peckham

Peckham is home to some pretty epic sunsets. We know this because Peckham is also home to a lot of rooftop bars. Skylight Peckham is one of them, and importantly, it’s probably the fanciest. Less industrial lowkey cool and more swanky private beach club, they have weekend bottomless brunches, live jazz events throughout the week, and a spritz-heavy cocktail menu. When it comes to the food you can expect an assortment of tarted-up nibbles like corn ribs, roasted garlic truffle fries, and caviar-topped oysters - none of it will change your life, but that’s okay because realistically you’re here for two things. The cocktails and that incredible view.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

El Cochinito

Perfect For: Birthdays Casual Weeknight Dinner Classic Establishment Date Night Serious Take-Out Operation. In late April 2020, I posted an Instagram story of El Cochinito. The photo was simple: two takeout containers, side-by-side, packed with maduros and black beans. It wasn’t a good picture. But nonetheless, exactly three replies flooded my inbox: my best friend Maya, her older sister, and younger brother. The conversations went something like this:
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Bushwick#Restaurants#Oysters#Food Drink
Atlas Obscura

Wolf Rock Cave

Of the things Louisiana is best known for, few would choose “caves.” Indeed, Wolf Rock is the only known cave in the state, which is perhaps why it has enjoyed so much use over the years. The 30-million year-old cave system located in Kisatchie National Forest was first occupied as...
LIFESTYLE
vineyardgazette.com

Songbirds at Sea

Songbirds cannot swim. However, they have good vision. When these nocturnal migrants generally see that they are no longer flying over land, they turn around and head back to land. They arrive from the north or northwest, and occasionally they do not notice they are over the water and keep flying. After a nightlong flight, they get tired and look for the nearest land.
ANIMALS
The Infatuation

Momi Ramen

Momi is the home of Brickell’s best ramen. But there are some things you need to know about this place before you come. Mainly, that it’s pretty expensive (and cash-only). There are five ramen options on the menu - pork belly char siu, shrimp, chicken, mushroom, and oxtail - and they all cost $35 except for the oxtail, which costs $40 (at least at the time of this writing). Portions are pretty big, and you could certainly split one between two people. They also have some small plates like gyoza and seaweed salad (which are equally pricey) but it’s best to stick to ramen here. Still, it is very good ramen - certainly Brickell’s best - and it’s also a neat space with brick walls that’s a great spot to hide from Brickell congestion. And while the prices can be jarring, we’ll be the first to admit that you could certainly spend more money for much worse food very easily in Brickell. Momi is open late too - till 2:30am Wednesday through Sunday.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Horses

The Pikey on Sunset in Hollywood was a place for the people. Even if the British pub took reservations, I never knew anyone to make one. Instead, you’d wander in for a drink and maybe a snack, and end up staying for dinner. So naturally, when it shut down for good last year, the neighborhood was left heartbroken, and territorial of their local hang. Now, Horses has moved in, and the Horses people understand that.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Boia De

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Wine Eating At The Bar Literally Everyone Small Plates. The red neon exclamation point that hangs above Boia De’s door really says it all. There’s just so much to be excited about here - from the painfully adorable interior design to the consistently excellent Italian food - and it can be hard to sum it up better than an ionized jolt of neon in the form of a bright, red exclamation point.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mandarin Kitchen

As far as big occasion, big spectacle foods go, the lobster is in a league of its own. There’s a natural awe to the pinchy crustacean and it’s part of the reason Mandarin Kitchen invented (as the folklore goes) their famous lobster noodles. The old school Chinese institution in Queensway marries theatre - luminous orange lobster is mixed with noodles swiftly and precisely at your table - with the moreish flavour of egg noodles, glutinous ginger and spring onion sauce, and rich lobster meat. If that isn’t compelling enough then know that Sandra Oh, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh pitched up for a large plate on an even larger lazy susan. A grade A dish with A-list approval.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Al Kahf

Al Kahf is a lowkey Somali restaurant off of Whitechapel Road, not obvious to the eye and nor to Google maps but a quick search will tell you it’s very much known about - and you’ll be able to taste why. Their lamb shank is so tenderly cooked that a cursory glance at it will cause the juicy meat to fall from its bone. It’s perfect. The best shank we’ve eaten in years, up there with the best lamb too. Paired with a sharp whack of basbaas (Somali green chilli sauce), a tear of smokily charred flatbread, and a scoop of sweet and lightly spiced bariis iskukaris. Alternatively you can go for beef suqaar (a spiced stir-fry), marinated tandoori chicken leg or, of course, some Somali spaghetti. Either way you’re getting a 10/10 meal for around £10 or less.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Maite

Maite is a cute date spot serving farm-to-table stuff influenced by European and Colombian food. This amounts to a menu that has everything from empanadas, to burrata with squid ink, to ribeye with an arepa. The options rotate almost daily, and they’re all listed on a big chalkboard by the bar. We find that we have to order a bunch of stuff here to be full, so prepare to spend at least $50-ish per person.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kudu Grill

Humankind’s relationship with fire goes back a long way. Humankind’s relationship with moody, exposed brick restaurants that are perfect for feeling like a sexy grown-up is arguably slightly shorter, but in our opinion, just as important. Kudu Grill, the third restaurant from Kudu Collective, is bringing both together and the results are entirely fantastic. We’re talking fried pigs’ tails nibbles, whole grilled lemon soles, and braai cauliflower with goat’s curd, all served in a room that feels like you're at the bougiest of house parties. Unless you’re a Nunhead local you might need the assistance of good old Google Maps to find this place, but trust us, any navigational faff is entirely worth it for the spiced biltong, sophisticated cocktails, and - whisper it - treacle bordelaise t-bone. Just be sure to book ahead, it gets busy.
RESTAURANTS
Thrive Global

The Sea is to be discovered

My Love for the Sea is immense & incommensurable. By looking at it, a feeling of expansion, opportunities & inner calmness invade my spirit. I wish there was a day devoted to the Sea, to its majesty and mystery. Its history is infinite, and, as its infinity, it has always been the protagonist of many stories, of pirates, of traders of silk and spices, of navigators, sailors, discoverers, fishermen and mermaids. It inspires us to think beyond the borders of the known world, to the beauty of nature and to the immense possibilities that lie ahead in our future. The sea always invites to imagination and curiosity, to dreams and inner happiness.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa

There’s a special (and unhinged) kind of pleasure in backing yourself on the spice front at Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa. The West African grill restaurant packs a punch. Their suya, though not freshly grilled, has absolutely no problem in letting you know its presence, while their ayamase has the kind of slow burning chilli hum that’s more than welcome as the temperature outside drops. You can sit inside with a beer or get everything to stuff in your face at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Alison

This attractive American spot joined Lexington Ave’s growing restaurant row two years ago, immediately becoming one of the best Happy Hour options in East Harlem - oysters are $1.50 and glasses of wine are $8 from 12-6pm on weekdays. But if you come after the cut-off point, grab a seat near the huge picture windows and ask to see the solid list of wines, which also come by the quartino and bottle. They pair nicely with the large menu that includes plenty of burgers, seafood, and customizable salads.
RESTAURANTS
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
628
Followers
3K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy