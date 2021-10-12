Dual Universe addresses upcoming updates to the game’s Lua programming language

When it comes to making things happen in Dual Universe, like opening doors or docking to constructs, the Lua programming language used in the game is the engine that makes it all hum, and that engine is getting some tuning according to a dev blog. The post outlines some minor adjustments that have been made, like logic changes regarding what’s considered the center of a construct for rotation purposes, the removal of quaternions, and additions to the Lua API related to docking.