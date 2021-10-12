CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

PG&E Notifies Nearly 30,000 Customers Of Another Possible PSPS Starting Thursday

 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is notifying nearly 30,000 customers, including some in the Bay Area, as forecasters say another wind event could prompt an additional round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs starting Thursday.

The utility began notifying 29,000 customers in 19 counties and four tribes as a weather system could bring dry offshore winds to parts of Northern and Central California.

PG&E said Bay Area customers that could be impacted by the latest PSPS include 293 in Contra Costa County, 1,774 in Lake County, 3,750 in Napa County, 1,591 customers in Solano County and 1,481 customers in Sonoma County.

With two days until the possible wind event, officials stressed that conditions could change in the meantime.

“PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to closely monitor conditions,” the utility said.

The notifications come as the utility is in the process of restoring power to 24,000 customers following a wind event earlier this week. Customers said all customers affected by the first PSPS should have electricity by late Tuesday night.

Customers can look up impacted locations by visiting pge.com/pspsupdates .

CBS San Francisco

PG&E Blames Overnight Power Pole Fires On Rain, Dust, Dirt, Salt Accumulation

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The sprinkling of rain on Sunday night proved too much for some Bay Area power lines. The first rainfall of the autumn season caused multiple PG&E power poles to catch fire, in a phenomenon the company has dubbed “electrical flashover.” Sunday night’s cold front brought only a light drizzle, with much of the region seeing trace amounts of precipitation in the late evening. By 8pm, power poles inexplicably began catching fire, from San Francisco to Pleasanton. Residents captured and shared the fires on social media. In most instances, first responders arrived quickly to douse the flames. Wind caused...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rain Showers Trigger Power Outages Across The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents were without power Sunday evening after showers, triggered by a cold front moving through the region, combined with layers of dust accumulated over several months of drought to short circuit dozens of power transformers and electrical lines. As of 7 a.m., there were still some 11,000 homes without electricity. There were 6,214 customers without power in the East Bay and 5,123 on the Peninsula. On Sunday night, Pacific Gas & Electric reported outages stretching from the Dublin-Pleasanton area in the East Bay to a large swath of neighborhoods between Colma...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm Systems Building In Pacific; Potent Atmospheric River Bearing Down On Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A wave of storm fronts were lined up across the Pacific early Tuesday, a procession of much needed rain showers, ushering in a potent atmospheric river late this weekend to bring relief to the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area. Wind gusts were expected to accompany the rain by Tuesday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area Southerly winds will increase during the night, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Wet Weather Gives Struggling Restaurants Another Challenge Amid Pandemic

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After a very long stretch of warm and dry weather, South Bay restaurant owners must now get their outdoor dining areas ready for the cold and wet. “Operations change a little bit. We have to call someone in early now to wipe down the tables, because of the rain, we have some puddles here,” said Randy Musterer, who owns two Sushi Confidential restaurants in San Jose and Campbell. The change in the weather already seemed to cut down on foot traffic on San Pedro Street. But because of COVID, many diners still want to eat outside. Restaurants that...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Supply Chain Issues: Port Of Oakland Officials Issue Plea For More Cargo Ships To Unload

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices. Still freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not case in Oakland, the West Coast’s second largest shipping facility. “There’s...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Getting Ready For This Week’s Stormy Weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With as much as four inches of rain expected to fall in the San Francisco Bay Area by Monday, there are several steps you can take to prepare yourself for the rainy onslaught. Water can collect quickly, especially during the Sunday-Monday atmospheric river. Here are some tips: Clean out the gutters on your home to prevent water from collecting on your roof Test your sump pump to make sure it’s working properly Rake the fallen leaves in your yard, but not into your street where they can clog storm drains Check the storm drains on your street, removing any debris...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Storm Door Swings Open; Fronts Stack Up In Pacific Heading Toward The Bay Area

CONCORD (CBS SF) — After months of drought conditions, Mother Nature has swung the storm door open, stacking up rain-laden cold fronts well out into the Pacific, bringing the promise of much-needed precipitation to the parched Northern California hills. The first of the fronts swept into the area with light showers on Sunday night. “These showers brought along with them anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch of rain to portions of our coasts and bays to almost a quarter of an inch of rain at some of the highest peaks along the coastal ranges of the North Bay,” the National...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Cal Fire Officials Discuss How Controlled Burn Erupted Into Estrada Fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KPIX) — Cal Fire says the 40 firefighters on the ground at a controlled burn in the hills above Watsonville Friday simply were not enough when the winds picked up and began to carry embers beyond their carefully constructed containment lines. “They just weren’t able to corral those spots quickly enough. So, they had to call in additional resources,” says Cal Fire CZU Division Chief Angela Bernheisel. More Info: Cal Fire Incident Page The fire that was supposed to clear five to ten acres of brush ballooned instead to nearly 150. It would ultimately take more than ten times the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tearful Memories Linger 30 Years After Deadly Oakland Hills Firestorm

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Mayor Libby Schaaf remembers searching the ruins of her family home after the wall of flames from the 1991 Oakland Hills fire ripped through her neighborhood. To this day, the thought brings tears to her eyes. “We also found a lump of metal that my dad told me was the silver that he had been looking forward to giving me as a wedding present one day,” Schaaf said, her voice trembling, at a memorial gathering earlier this month. By the time firefighters were able to wrestle control of the blaze on Oct. 19, 1991, 3,300 homes had been destroyed...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFMTA: 275 Employees Yet To Comply With COVID Vaccine Mandate, Warns Of Possible Disruptions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency warned of possible disruptions to transit service and parking enforcement next month, as nearly 300 employees have yet to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. SFMTA officials said as of Monday, 275 employees not on leave are either unvaccinated or have not reported their vaccination status. The city’s vaccination policy requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 10 weeks after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to at least one of the authorized vaccines. “This is an important improvement from two weeks ago, but it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Fisherman’s Wharf In-and-Out Burger Location Temporarily Closed for Not Checking Vax Status

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The In-N-Out Burger location at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco was temporarily closed last week for not checking customers for proof of vaccination, according to officials with the restaurant chain. An In-N-Out Burger representative confirmed in a statement that the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the 333 Jefferson Street location last Thursday, Oct. 14, “because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation.” The representative said the restaurant has since reopened but, indoor dining is unavailable. The San Francisco Department of Public Health also confirmed the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Mystery Hero Rescues Man Trapped In Burning Building In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A grateful friend and city fire officials would like to thank the hero who saved a man trapped in his bedroom surrounded by a wall of flames, in San Francisco’s Forest Knolls neighborhood. The fire broke out in the 400 block of Warren Drive shortly around 12:30 p.m. Moments before the fire crews arrived, a quick-thinking man with a white van jumped into action. The hero put a ladder on the roof of his van and guided the resident to safety. A short time later, fire officials tweeted that the fire had been contained and that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Centered North of Cloverdale Rattles Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A mild, magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled residents in Sonoma County early Friday afternoon, according to the USGS. The United States Geological Survey’s earthquake monitoring website said the quake happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. It was centered about eight miles north of Cloverdale with a depth of only .18 miles. There were no reports of damage. Click image to enlarge
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Reduced Offshore Winds Lead PG&E to Cancel PSPS Outages

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Weaker offshore winds on Thursday have led Pacific Gas and Electric officials to cancel a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff event for most customers who would have been impacted in the North Bay, according to the utility. After offshore winds trended weaker Thursday morning, officials said the already decreased scope of the PSPS event that would have affected about 5,500 customers who were previously notified about the potential PSPS in 10 counties led PG&E to notify those customers of the cancelation. On Wednesday, PG&E had estimated 16,000 customers in portions of 12 counties could be impacted by...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Proposed I-880 Overpass, Street Extension in San Jose Draws NIMBY Resistance

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A San Jose street project called the “Charcot Extension” has been on the books for decades and is now beginning to move forward. But neighbors say the area has changed greatly over the years and they’re putting up a fight. The project involves Charcot Avenue, which ends on the west side of Interstate 880. The city wants to extend Charcot with a vehicle and pedestrian overpass over the freeway to connect with Oakland Road. The idea is to provide another way for people to cross 880, taking some of the congestion from nearby Brokaw Rd. On...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Freight Train Carrying Hazardous Sulfuric Acid Derails In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A freight train derailed Monday near the Port Of Oakland, toppling over four tanker cars carrying sulfuric acid, but fortunately the dangerous chemical has not leaked onto the tracks, fire officials said. Oakland Fire posted tweets around 12:30 p.m. reporting the derailment on the tracks at 1400 Middle Harbor Rd. near the Port of Oakland. Six railcars derailed with four tanker cars toppling over on their side. Oakland Fire haz-mat teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in West Oakland / Port of Oakland area. As a precaution, the #OFD...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Parents Rally Statewide To Protest Newsom’s School COVID Vaccination Mandate

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction. The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest. “We are here at the state capital protesting...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation Fire Burning Near Discovery Bay In California Delta

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire burning in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, according to authorities. The Cal Fire SCU unit tweeted about the fire at around 12:45 p.m.  The so-called Orwood Incident is burning near the town of Orwood north of Discovery Bay in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. Firefighters are battling a 5 acre vegetation fire in east Contra Costa County. #OrwoodIncident ⁦@ContraCostaFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q0QYo31OWE — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 14, 2021 There were no other details available regarding the fire.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Businesses Impacted by Cargo Slowdown at California Ports

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Faced with a massive shipping backlog at Southern California ports impacting businesses and consumers in the Bay Area and across the nation, the Biden Administration on Wednesday took steps to make sure goods are delivered. With a crisp fall chill in the air and Halloween fast approaching, Flexport Chief Economist Phil Levy says it’s time to start thinking about your holiday shopping now. “Do your shopping early. Don’t wait and assume that the stores and the shelves will be full,” Levy told KPIX 5. The problem is a gummed-up supply chain. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View Castro Street Closure Extended Beyond Pandemic

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — The city of Mountain View is moving forward with plans to keep Castro Street, the main downtown thoroughfare, closed permanently, ultimately converting it into a pedestrian mall. The decision will keep the main drag closed from the 100 to 300 block. Mountain View, much like other cities across the nation, expanded outdoor dining on public streets as a way to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic. “There’s a silver lining to the pandemic and this is one of them,” said Margaret Abe-Koga, Mountain View council member. The council decision came after a 90-minute study session Tuesday, where council members...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
