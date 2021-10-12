CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sol Sips

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To call Sol Sips a cafe would be like calling Idris Elba a DJ. It’s not factually inaccurate, but you’re missing some key

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Edgewater

Finding places to eat in Edgewater among all the highrises can feel like looking for ants in a giraffe dance party. But they’re there, and when you do find them, you can’t help but feel happy they haven’t been crushed by something a lot bigger. This area is growing like...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Peruvian Restaurants In LA

Exploring the best dishes from Peru is a delicious crash course in Latin food history. For starters, common kitchen staples like tomatoes, potatoes, and quinoa all have Peruvian roots. The Moche people of northern Peru were the pioneers of ceviche, the country’s national dish, nearly 2000 years before it evolved after waves of Japanese immigration. And then there’s chifa, an entire branch of Peruvian food born from the country’s Chinese community, which can be described as a South American twist on some of our favorite Chinese dishes.
The Infatuation

Provaré

Provaré is a fun, brightly lit Creole and Italian spot in West Town. The busy space has an R&B playlist that will make you realize how much you enjoy 90s Usher, and you’ll get complimentary shots of one of their house cocktails as soon as you sit down. The menu is short (just a few appetizers and mains) but what's on it is really good. Standout dishes include cheesy spinach and artichoke dip filled with shrimp and crawfish, shrimp Hennessy scampi, and bone-in lamb chops with corn maque choux. Oh, and they have a couple of vegan options, too - like bolognese made with Impossible Meat and brussels sprouts topped with vegan parmesan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Idris Elba
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Bushwick

Our Bushwick restaurant guide is longer than most of our other neighborhood lists. And why shouldn’t it be? This North Brooklyn neighborhood has some of the better Mexican restaurants in this city, plus excellent spots to eat Caribbean and Nigerian food, pizza places where you should host your next birthday, and a whole lot more. The next time you’re looking for a restaurant off the L, use this guide like it’s your own personal teleprompter during an Oscars speech. Minus the disruptive music, of course.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Dim Sum Go Go

Dim Sum Go Go in Manhattan’s Chinatown feels more stripped down than what’s happening on weekend mornings at similar spots in the neighborhood. There are no carts roving around here, and the space is only a fraction of the size of Ping’s or Royal Seafood Restaurant. You’re not going to find the same crowded buzz at Dim Sum Go Go as you will at other legendary parlors, where tables are filled to the gills with big families receiving trays of food everywhere you look.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

Q Sushi

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience. Q Sushi is a very traditional, omakase-only restaurant that’s different from the 17 million other sushi restaurants in LA. Instead of a strip mall location, this place is on a busy stretch of 7th St. in DTLA, and instead of Robert Downey Jr. wearing sweatpants in the corner, you’ll find businesspeople in suits and couples on anniversary dates. You’ll also find incredibly high-end fish. Q sushi is ideal for when you want a big-time sushi experience involving simple cuts - not shrimp heads or still-moving scallops.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

El Cochinito

Perfect For: Birthdays Casual Weeknight Dinner Classic Establishment Date Night Serious Take-Out Operation. In late April 2020, I posted an Instagram story of El Cochinito. The photo was simple: two takeout containers, side-by-side, packed with maduros and black beans. It wasn’t a good picture. But nonetheless, exactly three replies flooded my inbox: my best friend Maya, her older sister, and younger brother. The conversations went something like this:
RESTAURANTS
#Sol#Vegan#Food Drink#Belizean
The Infatuation

Macheen

Every Monday through Saturday, you’ll find Macheen slinging tacos filled with bone-in short rib, hibiscus slaw, and eight-hour-braised skate wing at Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights. After operating as a pop-up all over town, owner and chef Jonathan Perez took over the small Mexican restaurant in the mornings and continues to drop some of the most unique, colorful, and quite honestly joyful tacos around.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Whitechapel

Where Whitechapel starts and where Whitechapel ends is hard to say. It’s a sprawling area that begins near the City before snaking off on Whitechapel and Commercial Road respectively, with a chaotically charming market that’s always bustling in there for good measure. The Bengali community means that it’s long been a destination for Bangladeshi as well as Punjabi and Pakistani cuisine, but Whitechapel has a bit of everything - bagels, sushi, and modern British - as well as no less than three Perfect Fried Chickens shops, filled with naga wings and occasional haleem specials, all best consumed on the top deck of the 254.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Boia De

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Wine Eating At The Bar Literally Everyone Small Plates. The red neon exclamation point that hangs above Boia De’s door really says it all. There’s just so much to be excited about here - from the painfully adorable interior design to the consistently excellent Italian food - and it can be hard to sum it up better than an ionized jolt of neon in the form of a bright, red exclamation point.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Temaki

Whether it’s a questionable 3am chicken nugget delivery, or a waiter balancing plates of pasta while making a beeline for your table, it’s always exciting to know that there’s food on the way. And that anticipation is significantly heightened when the food is being prepared, step-by-step, right in front of you. Which is what makes a meal at this Brixton counter-only spot a very exciting experience. This intimate 18 seater is all marble walls, concrete floors, and light wooden countertops. It's a single room where everyone has a front row seat and it feels like you’ve been invited to an exclusive dinner party hosted by Pavlov. Only in this parallel universe he’s a skilled sushi chef serving up tasty things like BBQ eel, crab, and prawn tempura hand rolls. With every scoop of golden rice flattened on a sheet of seaweed, every layering of sliced onion, and every careful placement of the fish, you’ll wait, patiently, for your turn. And once you’re up you’ll be asking for more until you’ve tried all of the rolls.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Faro

Perfect For: Date Night Dinner with the Parents First/Early in the Game Dates. A lot has changed in Bushwick since the early 2010’s. Now, Roberta’s sells frozen pizzas, groups on private graffiti tours waddle down Jefferson Street, and many of the cool bars where you can dance exist in Ridgewood or beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Maite

Maite is a cute date spot serving farm-to-table stuff influenced by European and Colombian food. This amounts to a menu that has everything from empanadas, to burrata with squid ink, to ribeye with an arepa. The options rotate almost daily, and they’re all listed on a big chalkboard by the bar. We find that we have to order a bunch of stuff here to be full, so prepare to spend at least $50-ish per person.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kaori

Even though it’s right in the heart of one of Brickell’s busiest strips, Kaori is a good place to hide from the chaos of the neighborhood. The upscale restaurant occupies a dim, narrow, two-story space that feels pleasantly secluded. Menu items include Mediterranean, Chinese, and Japanese dishes that aren’t cheap, but are very tasty. They have a great garlic butter branzino served butterflied and perfectly tender. The crudos are very good, and the smoked ginger prawn and octopus karaage should be on the table too. Their cocktails are also excellent, and they have a cozy lounge downstairs that’s a fine spot to have a drink or two at the bar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sea Wolf

Sea Wolf is one of those casual neighborhood restaurants that’s always overflowing with dates and groups during Happy Hour and brunch. As the name suggests, it’s a place to eat marine creatures (not wolves). Get some dollar oysters from 4-7pm every day or a spicy fried shrimp basket, and try your best to sit in their roped-off patio section of Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick.
PETS
vinepair.com

10 Sweet Cocktails for Dessert Sipping

With fall in full swing and the allure of winter holidays approaching, now is the time to embrace the comforting, decadent flavors that the cooler weather brings. From cakes flecked with cinnamon to hot chocolate topped with mini marshmallows, the beloved warming flavors of fall mark the beginning of the cozier months to come.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Zitz Sum

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Wine Literally Everyone Small Plates. Life can feel repetitive. Eating can feel repetitive. Restaurants can feel repetitive. This paragraph is even starting to feel repetitive. Our point is, if you eat out in Miami often enough, menus blend together into a mash of tartares,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Infatuation

Super Rich

This Japanese onigiri shop makes lunch feel like an art gallery - picturesque rice balls come decorated with ikura, rimmed with black sesame seeds, or coyly covered with shiso leaves like a snack version of Adam and Eve. There are a few heftier items on the menu, like chicken curry and salmon donburi, but we prefer to stick with the classics, like spicy tuna onigiri and kimchi fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Mandarin Kitchen

As far as big occasion, big spectacle foods go, the lobster is in a league of its own. There’s a natural awe to the pinchy crustacean and it’s part of the reason Mandarin Kitchen invented (as the folklore goes) their famous lobster noodles. The old school Chinese institution in Queensway marries theatre - luminous orange lobster is mixed with noodles swiftly and precisely at your table - with the moreish flavour of egg noodles, glutinous ginger and spring onion sauce, and rich lobster meat. If that isn’t compelling enough then know that Sandra Oh, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh pitched up for a large plate on an even larger lazy susan. A grade A dish with A-list approval.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

New York City, NY

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

