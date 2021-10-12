Kinda Candid Selfie Museum opens Wednesday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone loves to take a good selfie, and soon College Station will have another place to capture the perfect picture, or two, or maybe 14. Kinda Candid, an Aggie-owned and operated selfie museum, will officially open its doors Wednesday. The museum will feature 14 unique and creative spaces to capture the photo of your dreams. The creative space features a ball pit, disco, sunflower, and Aggie-themed Howdy room.