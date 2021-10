PIERRE, S.D. — The 2020-21 Report Card for how students and schools across the state performed is now available online. “As we look at the 2020-21 Report Card, one of the things we need to recognize is that South Dakota public schools were committed to providing in-person instruction in a year full of disruptions, and they managed those challenges successfully,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “While other parts of the country struggled to return to in-person instruction, South Dakota schools understood the importance of tending to a child’s full development – physical, academic, social, and emotional.”

