Craig Wisdom, fatally shot while walking home in NE Portland, was ‘gentle soul,’ girlfriend says

By Jaimie Ding
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.

Comments

Robbyn Lambert
6d ago

Gone are the days that I walk my dog up to A&L for burgers to go, so sad that this has happened so very close to home. Why did the shooter remain and not get arrested? What are they not telling us?


Debbie Weiske
6d ago

Can't walk around in Pukeland day or night. Just burn it and start over. Oh wait with this so called government nothing will change. Lol democrap ran states. Criminals are loved


Carson LaFond
6d ago

Only thing I can think of is young gang members and initiation to take a strangers life. Probably wrong, but typically murder is targeted or straw bullets but this is so random from few details we have. Tragic. I’ve always felt safe in Portland at night. This is scary.

