Craig Wisdom, fatally shot while walking home in NE Portland, was ‘gentle soul,’ girlfriend says

McCullough is an energy economist and is active in his neighborhood and on city committees. He lives in Portland. As I write this, I am also checking whether the unlocked, slightly damaged Mercedes left in front of my home without license plates has been stolen and abandoned. In 1968, the Portland City Club issued a detailed report on the Portland Police that provides the number of stolen cars in 1967 – 2,672 or one car stolen for every 143 residents. Over the last 12 months, the number of cars that were stolen is 7,802 – one vehicle theft for every 84 residents. In 1967, my chance of having my car stolen during my lifetime was a bit better than one in three. Today, it is has increased to one in two.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO