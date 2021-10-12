DA: Lower Hudson Valley Woman Busted With Stash of Fake Vaccine Cards

Recently, a driver took a rather brazen approach when stuck behind a stopped school bus. WETM is reporting that rather than stopping for the bus like everyone else, the man behind the wheel decided to drive up on a nearby lawn and pass around the bus. From there, the driver proceeds to drive through two more front yards. And according to one angry resident, this isn't the first time this particular driver has pulled this stunt.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO