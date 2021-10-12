CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Lower Hudson Valley Woman Busted With Stash of Fake Vaccine Cards

This again? A woman pulled over in the Hudson Valley for a fake license plate was carrying more than just phoney tags, according to officials. The New York Daily News is reporting that the 53-year-old woman was traveling through Harrison on the afternoon of September 23 when she was initially pulled over on suspicion of the forged plates. Once pulled over, police noticed a stash of 21 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in her vehicle, according to the Daily News.

