On Friday (October 8), Madonna and the streaming service, Paramount+, will release a new concert film starring the “Vogue” singer, called Madame X. The movie title is named after the artist’s 2019 album (and alter ego), for which she set off on a world tour before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down, along with every other tour. But one date in particular of the few Madonna was able to perform was captured on film and is now ready to be shared.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO