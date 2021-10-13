St. Joseph Awards Lead Line Replacement Bid
The St. Joseph City Commission has awarded a contract to B& Z Construction to replace lead water service lines around the community. St. Joseph City Engineer Tim Zebell told commissioners Monday the 2022 project will replace lead and galvanized lines near properties where testing found results near or above the acceptable level for lead. He told WSJM News the lead lines were installed as the city developed, and as it does various infrastructure projects, it has to replace those lines that will no longer meet changing state standards.www.wsjm.com
