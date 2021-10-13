CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

St. Joseph Awards Lead Line Replacement Bid

WSJM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Joseph City Commission has awarded a contract to B& Z Construction to replace lead water service lines around the community. St. Joseph City Engineer Tim Zebell told commissioners Monday the 2022 project will replace lead and galvanized lines near properties where testing found results near or above the acceptable level for lead. He told WSJM News the lead lines were installed as the city developed, and as it does various infrastructure projects, it has to replace those lines that will no longer meet changing state standards.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSJM

South Haven Moving Forward On Developing Former Overton Site

The city of South Haven is moving forward on the apartments and homes to be built on the former Overton factory. The city council voted unanimously to approve a purchase and development with Habitat Company for the property and a pilot ordinance and municipal services contract for the first rental building. This resident doesn’t like the plan.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph County Council budget vetoed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County budget turned into a boomerang on Tuesday. The council budget passed last week was unanimously vetoed today by the three members of the Board of County Commissioners for a variety of reasons. “From my perspective, it was three things,” says...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Service#B Z Construction#Wsjm News#B Z
newspressnow.com

Make St. Joseph beautiful again

The city of St. Joseph is embarking upon an anti-littering campaign to help clean up parts of town. Community leaders and business owners are weighing in about ways to reduce litter and to challenge residents to exhibit pride in the appearance of the city. A wide range of challenges come...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
newspressnow.com

St. Joseph seeks a formula for growth

On a crisp autumn evening, the setting sun paints the horizon with pink and purple hues along the Missouri River in St. Joseph. It’s a view that’s fit for a postcard. For a number of St. Joseph workers, it’s something they’re more likely to see in a postcard than with their own eyes. Inside the Remington Nature Center, as the day fades away, a group of citizens gathered this week to find ways to change that dynamic and make the city more inviting to current residents and potential new arrivals.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
wsgw.com

Saginaw Given $4.5M to Replace Lead Service Lines

The City of Saginaw has been approved for a loan from the state of Michigan worth $4,500,973 to help with replacing lead service lines. Funds were awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy through the State’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. EGLE has awarded more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSJM

Lead Pipes To Be Eliminated From Benton Harbor In 18 Months

“Every person in the state of Michigan deserves access to clean and safe drinking water,” says Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “And every community deserves lead-free pipes. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every parent in Benton Harbor can give their kid a glass of water with confidence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
22 WSBT

Rent and utility help available in St. Joseph County

A pop-up clinic Tuesday afternoon to help people impacted by COVID, shows many are still suffering from its effects. The free event was designed to give out thousands of dollars to those still needing assistance with rent and utility bills. We were able to speak with members of the community...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
cityofjackson.org

Lining Up Jackson launched to keep residents informed on lead line replacements

Over the next 35 years, more than 11,000 lead water service lines will be removed and replaced in the City of Jackson. With such a massive undertaking on the horizon, the City has launched Lining Up Jackson to keep residents in the loop. By visiting cityofjackson.org/liningupjackson, residents can learn everything...
POLITICS
newspressnow.com

St. Joseph Port shifting into higher gear

Transport 360, the operator at the St. Joseph Port Authority, keeps innovating ways to grow the business, and this time it’s all about speed. A new telestacker will cut down on the time it takes to load a barge. Conceivably, the business will have the capability to unload a barge, load it back up with product and ship it downriver within a day.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
moodyonthemarket.com

Forum Held With St. Joseph City Commission Candidates

The six candidates running for three positions on the St. Joseph City Commission in the November 2 election met for a forum on Wednesday night. With the city set to receive about $870,000 in federal money through the ARPA program, they were asked how it should be used. A few items from their wish lists came up. Marc Williams was thinking recreation.
ELECTIONS
St. Joseph Post

John Josendale announces candidacy for St. Joseph mayor

Business man and lifelong St. Joseph resident John Josendale announced his candidacy for St. Joseph mayor at Pronto Cafe on Wednesday. Josendale worked at Wire Rope and WireCo for more than 47 years, serving as senior vice president and global director of marketing and business development. It's this business experience,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Water Works Introduces Draft Lead Service Line Replacement Ordinance

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Water Works Commission introduced a first draft of a lead service line replacement ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, which Public Works Director Eric Lindman says will eventually be required one way or another. “The new lead and copper rules are going to...
WAUSAU, WI
Herald-Palladium

St. Joseph agrees to four special events for 2022

ST. JOSEPH — Four St. Joseph special events have been approved for 2022, starting with the Winter Beer Fest. The other events approved this week by the St. Joseph City Commission are the Magical Ice Fest, March Mannequins and SunSets Musical Festival (formerly known as the BBQ, Blues and Bluegrass Festival).
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
moodyonthemarket.com

The Market Open In St. Joseph

There’s a new marketplace open in downtown St. Joseph. In fact, it’s called The Market. It’s an indoor, year-round farmers market that currently includes eight food and drink related businesses, all with custom made spaces inside of 301 Main Street. The Market was founded by Rick Molitor and Deb Sailor, who had the building renovated to make way for the businesses. The Market opened last month, and St. Joseph Today’s Amy Zapal tells WSJM News it’s exciting to see the development on the east side of downtown.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WSJM

City Commission Declares Emergency Over Water Issues

The Benton Harbor City Commission has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing problem with lead in the drinking water of some residents. The debate at Monday’s meeting was heated as Commissioner Ron Singleton said it was important to send a message to residents. “It’s in our house...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Chicago

Officials Say New Funding Will Advance Replacement Of Water Lines In Benton Harbor, Where Elevated Lead Levels Have Drawn Comparisons To Flint

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (CBS) — A plan to solve water woes plaguing Benton Harbor, Michigan got a shot in the arm on Saturday. In Benton Harbor – just across Lake Michigan from Chicago – residents are comparing the lead count in their water to Flint on the other side of the state. City officials in Benton Harbor acknowledge the water supply has exceeded the U.S. EPA’s “action level” of lead, a 15 parts per billion threshold considered a safety limit for homes, and city officials are urging residents to use only bottled water. But local and state officials now say with new funding,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy