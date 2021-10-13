St. Joseph Awards Lead Line Replacement Bid

On a crisp autumn evening, the setting sun paints the horizon with pink and purple hues along the Missouri River in St. Joseph. It’s a view that’s fit for a postcard. For a number of St. Joseph workers, it’s something they’re more likely to see in a postcard than with their own eyes. Inside the Remington Nature Center, as the day fades away, a group of citizens gathered this week to find ways to change that dynamic and make the city more inviting to current residents and potential new arrivals.

