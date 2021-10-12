CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

‘Check before you burn’ season begins Nov. 1

By Marisel Maldonado
 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the weather cools down, you’re reminded to spare the air even if you’re using a fireplace to keep warm. The start of the “check before you burn” season begins on Nov. 1 and is designed to minimize the build-up of harmful fine particle pollution.

The program is put on each year by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District . The program is in effect through February. If you must burn firewood, ensure the wood is clean, seasoned and dry.

