‘Check before you burn’ season begins Nov. 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the weather cools down, you’re reminded to spare the air even if you’re using a fireplace to keep warm. The start of the “check before you burn” season begins on Nov. 1 and is designed to minimize the build-up of harmful fine particle pollution.

The program is put on each year by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District . The program is in effect through February. If you must burn firewood, ensure the wood is clean, seasoned and dry.

