Librarian earns Lifetime Achievement Award
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Library Association recently recognized Michelle Havenga of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library System with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the achievements and accomplishments of a library employee throughout their library career, including service to the public and/or library community. It is also meant to reflect the goals of the Wyoming Library Association and the library profession as a whole.www.thesheridanpress.com
