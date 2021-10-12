Batteries Plus opens new location in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE — The new Batteries Plus location is now open in Forest Lake. It is locally owned and operated by Jen and Shane Ebertowski. After a 20-year career in retail management across the Twin Cities, Jen became focused on building her own operation that would provide a useful service to her community. Shane, who still works in maintenance management, was a frequent customer of Batteries Plus for his work and suggested it would be a perfect fit for what they want to do.