Forest Lake, MN

Batteries Plus opens new location in Forest Lake

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST LAKE — The new Batteries Plus location is now open in Forest Lake. It is locally owned and operated by Jen and Shane Ebertowski. After a 20-year career in retail management across the Twin Cities, Jen became focused on building her own operation that would provide a useful service to her community. Shane, who still works in maintenance management, was a frequent customer of Batteries Plus for his work and suggested it would be a perfect fit for what they want to do.

