Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Officers interrupted an in-progress theft last week in the CoolSprings Galleria parking lot. Laquetta Eugene, 44, of Houston, TX, and 32-year-old Chesare Rivers of Memphis were arrested on September 30. Officers spotted Rivers under a car with an electric saw, and moved in. After they did, they discovered 26 catalytic converters in the car Eugene was driving. All of them appear to have been cut off of victim’s vehicles, and detectives are hoping to identify some of those victims.

13 DAYS AGO