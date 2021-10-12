Skydivers descend on Eloy to compete in national championships
The best skydivers in the country are coming together for the 2021 United States Parachute Association (USPA) National Championships to compete and ultimately form representative U.S. Teams to participate in future international competitions. More than 400 skydivers are expected to participate in the event taking place in Eloy, Arizona. The event will officially kick off on Friday, October 15, and practice and official competition will span the course of two weeks.azbigmedia.com
