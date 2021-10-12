Skydivers descend on Eloy to compete in national championships

LAS VEGAS - Kaydence Cothran, an 8th grade student at the Ada Junior High School, has qualified and will compete with two horses at the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) National Championships in Las Vegas, November 15-21. Cothran has been selected as one of the two riders representing Zone 7, which consists of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, in both the Children’s and High Children’s Jumper Divisions. Riders in these divisions must be 18 years of age or younger. At 13, Cothran will be among the youngest competitors.

ADA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO