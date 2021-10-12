CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eloy, AZ

Skydivers descend on Eloy to compete in national championships

By Experience AZ
azbigmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best skydivers in the country are coming together for the 2021 United States Parachute Association (USPA) National Championships to compete and ultimately form representative U.S. Teams to participate in future international competitions. More than 400 skydivers are expected to participate in the event taking place in Eloy, Arizona. The event will officially kick off on Friday, October 15, and practice and official competition will span the course of two weeks.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield teen wins motocross national championship

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School and Junior High School freshman Vincent Marinucci has been racing motocross since he was 5 years old. “My neighbor and I started riding on small four-wheelers in the yard and our dads said we should go race them on a track, so we did,” Marinucci said. “I’ve been racing ever since.”
SPRINGFIELD, OH
holycitysinner.com

College of Charleston Student Wins National Cycling Championship

Imagine a national champion who suffers from imposter syndrome. That may be hard to believe, but that’s just how sophomore Dyllon Gunsolus felt as he moved through last summer’s competitive cycling season. As a member of the Oceanic/Longshore Boats Racing Team, he’s spent the past year competing in an elite realm, something akin to the semi-pro ranks of any other sport.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Jessamine Journal

Local martial arts students compete in Tennessee championship

Six students represented Lion’s Pride Martial Arts at the Elite Martial Arts Tennessee State Championship on Sept. 24 in Nashville. All of the students performed in challenging divisions consisting of 10 or more competitors. The Lion’s Pride participants included Alex Custer, Kristiana Finfrock (1st in forms, 1st in sparring), Michael Kotchev (1st in sparring, 1st in continuous sparring), Alice Messer (2nd in sparring), Bella Samson, and Olivia Taylor. Ms. Finfrock also competed for the title of Tournament Grand Champion.
TENNESSEE STATE
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury teenager competes in national rock climbing competition

SHREWSBURY – As Olympic athletes were competing in rock climbing in the Olympics this past summer, a Shrewsbury teenager was putting his climbing skills to the test here at home. Anshul Dadwal, now a senior at Saint John’s High School, has traveled across the country to compete in rock climbing competitions.
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Eloy, AZ
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg teen duo wins Spikeball National Championship

A team of Madison High School seniors won the high school division of the Spikeball National Championship Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kody Price and Peter Barton beat out 29 other teams from around the U.S. to finish in first. “It felt amazing,” Price said. “It was probably the best day...
REXBURG, ID
ledger.news

Aeriel Skinner at USA Shooting National Championships

It has been a busy 2021 competition and training year for local International Trap (Bunker) shooter, Aeriel Skinner. She participated in bunker competitions in Redlands, California in February, Kerrville and Fort Worth, Texas in April, Todi, Italy at the Beretta Green Cup in May and just recently, September 11-19, at John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center in Hillsdale, Michigan for the USA Shooting National Bunker Championships. When she is not competing, she is training with her local coach, Rich Lynch, at bunker fields in Livermore, California and Phoenix, Arizona and working at Camanche Hills Hunting Preserve in Ione.
REDLANDS, CA
lapeerlightning.com

Boys Middle School Cross Country competes at GFMSL championship meet

Lapeer hosted the annual League Championship Jamboree on Tuesday afternoon at the CFI athletic complex. William Mauzy earned a medal by finishing 24th overall in the guys’ varsity race. Holden Taube, Ben Kamin, and Andrew Leandres ran season-best times. The Lightning look to continue their strong finish to the season on Thursday at Rolland-Warner. They race at 4:45pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#Skydiving#Skydivers#U S Teams#Canopy Piloting#Fai#Uspa National Champion
ozarks.edu

Clay Target Program Captures Two National Championships

The University of the Ozarks’ clay target shooting team continued its championship tradition by winning two Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) National Championships over the weekend in Marengo, Ohio. The Eagles brought home collegiate national championships in International Skeet and International Trap/Bunker. It is the first team national championships for...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
The Valley Reporter

Harwood Sports roundup-Golf and bass fishing teams compete at state championships

Sophomore Jordan “Jordi” Hunter took fifth place at the girls’ state golf championships at the Dorset Field Club. Hunter had a stellar season, which included a hole-in-one at the Country Club of Vermont and being nominated for Burlington Free Press’ athlete of the week. The Harwood boys finished third at the Champlain Country Club. They will compete at the state championship on Thursday, October 14, at the Manchester Country Club.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclingweekly.com

Pfeiffer Georgi wins British National Road Championships

Pfeiffer Georgi has become the new British National Road Champion following a strong final attack on the Michaelgate climb near the finish in Lincoln, solo-ing across the line clear of the rest. Josie Nelson (Coop - Hitec Products) was next across the line to take the silver medal, followed by...
SPORTS
The Ada News

Cothran Qualifies for US Hunter/Jumper National Championships

LAS VEGAS - Kaydence Cothran, an 8th grade student at the Ada Junior High School, has qualified and will compete with two horses at the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) National Championships in Las Vegas, November 15-21. Cothran has been selected as one of the two riders representing Zone 7, which consists of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, in both the Children’s and High Children’s Jumper Divisions. Riders in these divisions must be 18 years of age or younger. At 13, Cothran will be among the youngest competitors.
ADA, OK
kiro7.com

Photos: US women compete in 2021 World Gymnastics Championships qualifying

Photos: US women compete in 2021 World Gymnastics Championships qualifying Leanne Wong of the United States competes in the floor exercise during women's qualification on Day One of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium on October 18, 2021, in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. (Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
GYMNASTICS
statepress.com

ASU wrestler Cohlton Schultz competes at UWW World Championships

The redshirt freshman heavyweight advanced to the competition after earning gold at the USA World Team Trials. This past week, redshirt freshman Cohlton Schultz competed at the United World Wrestling Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, marking another step in his accolade-filled start in his young career. He had earned...
TEMPE, AZ
Loudoun Times.com

Waltman places fourth in Pro National Championship race

Aldie teen Jake Waltman raced his way to a fourth-place finish in the 2021 US Legend Cars/INEX Pro National Championship on Oct. 8 at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. Waltman, a student at John Champe High School, qualified seventh among 25 cars for the feature race. Waltman moved into the lead...
ALDIE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy