CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The 7 Best Sleep Trackers To Optimize Your Health

By Hunter Fenollol
RunnersWorld
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep trackers are devices that can help you get a handle on what’s happening as you try to catch some Z's, measuring your sleep effectiveness and identifying disruptions during the night in your breathing, temperature, and heart rate. The trackers record and then translate this data into simple but insightful reports, complete with recommendations to get a better night’s rest. But with so many options out there, how do you know which one will provide you with the info you need to boost your daily productivity, happiness, and wellness? Read on to learn more about seven of the best sleep trackers.

www.runnersworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health

Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain, Sleep Apnea, and More

According to experts, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Here's how to find the best sleeping position for you. You probably already know sleep is an important part of overall well-being and there are a lot of factors that contribute to how well you sleep. One of the most important factors is your sleep position. According to Cheryl Memmini, a clinical sleep educator with Northwestern Medicine Sleep Services in Illinois, whether you lie on your back, side, or belly in bed can impact both how deeply you sleep at night and how you feel the next day.
HEALTH
themanual.com

The Best Foods and Drinks To Help You Sleep

After a busy day of work, chores, family time, working out, commuting, and juggling the other responsibilities in our lives, we finally slip under the covers and sink into the comfort of the mattress feeling exhausted and ready for a restful night of sound sleep. However, in one of life’s cruel ironies, many people find themselves unable to fully relax and fall asleep. The dreaded routine of flipping the pillow, shifting the blankets, and staring at the ceiling in restless frustration starts to play out as precious minutes we should be sleeping start to pass.
LIFESTYLE
ABC13 Houston

Get tips for your sleep health from the experts at Texas Mattress Makers

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On October 7 we highlighted Texas Mattress Makers! This local company wants to make sure that you no longer suffer from sleep loss or aches and pains from a poor mattress. Texas Mattress Makes is dedicated to providing you with the best night's sleep possible. We will chat with the president and owner of Texas Mattress Makers, Youval Meicler to hear from the expert how sleep affects your health and how you can improve it through sleep technology! Texas Mattress Makers provides a variety of mattresses, including custom work that will suit all your sleep habits and requirements. Learn more about their process and how in addition to great mattresses they offer factory direct prices! As always see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
HOUSTON, TX
tnhdigital.com

Be well, sleep well! UNH’s Health & Wellness emphasizes the importance of sleep.

DURHAM, NH–Sleep is a wellness sector most college students neglect. Whether they’re out partying, cramming for an exam, writing their thesis paper or just hanging out with friends in the dorms; the sleeping patterns for the typical college student are far from consistent. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that young...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trackers#Productivity#Temperature#Z
NBC News

Upgrade your sleep: The ultimate guide to sleep aid products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. When it comes to our mental and physical health,...
SHOPPING
Thrive Global

Why Getting Your Beauty Sleep Is the Secret to Success

How long do you sleep every night? If that’s less than eight hours, then Richelle Oslinker believes you need to start rethinking your routine. The wellness entrepreneur, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few years, didn’t always prioritize sleep. But as she developed more expertise within the wellness industry, she realized the importance of investing in her own health to feel her best and achieve her professional ambitions.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Enabled Mental Health Trackers

Digital mental health company Sonde Health has announced the launch of 'Sonde Mental Fitness,' a mental health solution that utilizes voice detection technology as a biomarker to assess a user's mental well-being. Delivered as an application programming interface (API) for developers of health systems and services, 'Sonde Mental Health' provides...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Top Ways To Improve Your Sleep When You Are Struggling With Sleep Apnea

Sleep is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing. It is during this time that our bodies and minds can recover from any damage suffered throughout the day. Unfortunately, not everyone can sleep peacefully every night to ensure they get the rest they need. There’s a range of issues that individuals suffer from that can […] The post Top Ways To Improve Your Sleep When You Are Struggling With Sleep Apnea appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
bainbridgereview.com

Kore 2.0 Watch Reviews: Smart Health Fitness Tracker Worth It?

Keeping your body healthy through exercising is very crucial as it helps you maintain your body weight and keeps you active all day. Apart from that, you can live a life free of stress, anxiety, depression, and other conditions like high blood pressure and stroke. As much as that is...
ELECTRONICS
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest

From the fetal position to lying flat on your back, we all have our preferred sleeping position—but which one is really best in terms of getting deep, restorative sleep? To find out, we asked the experts. Here's what they had to say. The best sleeping position for you is the...
themanual.com

The 9 Best Essential Oils for Better Sleep and Relaxation

Although small in size (and amount), essential oils pack a powerful punch! These versatile oils have been used for centuries in natural remedies to alleviate a legion of ailments, including insomnia. Whether you’re applying essential oils topically or adding them to your favorite oil diffuser, incorporating them into your nightly routine can help heighten your sleep experience so you wake up rejuvenated and ready to conquer the day.
HEALTH
Fox11online.com

Optimal health starts with a healthy gut

Kim Stoeger and Brooke Ziglinski from Nutritional Healing join the show to talk about a new test Nutritional Healing is offering for gut health and how you can learn more about getting tested. The new and unique testing can tell you everything about the bacteria in your gut and how...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

How Sleep Strengthen Your Productivity

Many people these days are indeed working long hours with little sleep. And while this may seem productive, more often than not, it has the opposite effect of making you sluggish rather than effective. When you are tired, your brain is unable to concentrate on anything that requires cognitive engagement effectively. This means that being tired can negatively impact your productivity in any area of work or study. That’s why it’s so important to prioritize getting more sleep over working longer hours.
HEALTH
RunnersWorld

Regular outdoor exercise may reduce anxiety by around 60%

The idea that exercise can help to reduce anxiety is long established. But while there’s plenty of scientific and anecdotal evidence in support of this, knowing by exactly how much exercise can reduce anxiety has, until now, been a mystery. No longer. A recent study in the journal Frontiers in...
FITNESS
easyhealthoptions.com

How nighttime workouts impact your sleep

The most obvious ways exercise contributes to your well-being is by helping you to maintain a healthy weight, good muscle tone and strong bones. But a regular exercise regimen does so much more than that. For starters, consistent exercise is key to a healthy heart. Getting aerobic exercise helps lower...
FITNESS
bicycling.com

Why Sleep Should Be on Your Training Plan

We get it, getting adequate sleep is tough. You’re busy with work, family, keeping up with the house, and following your training program or getting in regular rides. Sometimes, it seems like the easiest thing to cut back on is shut-eye. And at first, this might not seem like a big deal. You can muscle through a few tired mornings. But if you’re chronically under sleeping, your health and your athletic performance will likely take a hit.
WORKOUTS
easyhealthoptions.com

12 habits that pack on dangerous belly fat

All body fat isn’t created equal. You may associate a “beer belly” with men who sit around watching football. But women, too, can develop belly fat — also known as visceral fat. And visceral fat has a mind of its own. It acts as an organ, disrupting the function of...
FITNESS
themanual.com

What is the Best Mattress Thickness For Good Sleep

Let’s chat about mattress thickness, shall we? The thickness of a mattress is an important topic because if you select a bed with the wrong mattress depth, it could have the same effects as buying a mattress that is too soft or too firm. You need to know is what mattress thickness is best for you and your partner. We put together a mattress depth guide to help you determine the best mattress thickness for you.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy