Solar Geomagnetic Storm Causes Northern Lights To Be More Visible In These Areas
A flare of solar energy hit earth Monday, causing a “geomagnetic storm” that has made the Northern Lights temporarily more visible than usual in lower parts of the world. The bright Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, have been visible across a dozen northern U.S. states like New York, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Washington, along with countries like Scotland and Northern England, according to SpaceWeather.com.www.ibtimes.com
