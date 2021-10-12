Get free pastries for going back to the office

Commuting can be a drag, and that's partially why midtown is full of treats (and lots of caffeine stops) to make those long days at the office better. While many office workers have spent the past year and a half Zooming in remotely, with the imminent return of professionals to empty skyscrapers, some midtown businesses want to help make the transition as sweet as possible, especially with the culinary landscape surrounding Times Square shifting so much since the start of the pandemic.