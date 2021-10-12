Before She Makes Her Debut on Netflix's You, Get to Know More About Tati Gabrielle
Get ready to meet Marienne! Season three of You is finally coming to Netflix on Oct. 15, and it's introducing us to some new characters. One of them is Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian played by Tati Gabrielle. Not much else is known about Marienne's role on the show, but if she's anything like Tati's previous character on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we're in for a hell of a ride. Since we still have a few more days until season three premieres, why not get to know more about Tati and what she's all about? For starters, she's a big Rihanna fan! Keep reading for more fun tidbits.
