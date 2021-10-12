CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ugg x Telfar Returns for a Second Cozy Drop, Launching This Week

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjYMD_0cPJDfJ100

Ugg and Telfar have reunited on a cozy collection that’s fit for street style enthusiasts everywhere.

The genderless collaboration, which originally debuted last June , has returned for the fall ’21 season. Paying homage to Ugg’s Classic Short boots and signature sheepskin, the collection features a lineup of boots that revamp the brand’s signature textures with a Telfar twist.

The brand’s short Classic Mini boots have been reimagined as the Ugg x Telfar Logo Minis, including Ugg’s staple Black and tan suede and coordinating fleece — plus Telfar’s signature “T” logo atop their shafts. The collaborators have also brought back the Classic Boots in both ankle- and calf-high boots from their first collection. These two styles feature gray heather sweatpant fabric with “Telfar” white lettering graphics, inspired by Telfar’s sporty aesthetic, as well as Ugg’s ‘UGGPLush’ recycled wool lining.

Of course, the line wouldn’t be remiss without a snuggly take on Telfar’s staple Shopper tote bags. The unisex totes from Ugg and Telfar’s first collection, crafted from suede and trimmed with shearling, will return in small and medium sizes for the fall season.

In addition, clothing and accessories will complement all of the staple boot styles. Ugg x Telfar hoodies in shades of tan and gray feature combined logos from both brands on their fronts, as well as comfortable details like sherpa seams, pom-pom drawstrings and kangaroo pockets. There will also be matching beige and black sherpa-lined bucket hats in the lineup. Styles from the first collaboration have also come back: a black T-shirt featuring the aforementioned mashed logo in crystals, and elasticized underwear in hues of tan, gray and black.

However, this isn’t the end of the duo’s partnership. Ugg and Telfar will be releasing their third co-branded line in November this year — though no details have been issued yet regarding dates or timelines.

You can shop the second drop of Ugg x Telfar on Telfar.net on October 14, and on Ugg.com and select Ugg stores on Oct. 18. Pieces retail from $27-$290.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

Footwear News

ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

