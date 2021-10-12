CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

‘I’m in the hot seat’: Perry admits while answering questions about Senate report

By Dennis Owens
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTCp_0cPJDdXZ00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA 10th) admits he is on the hot seat and on Tuesday spoke for the first time about a senate report alleging he sowed seeds of mistrust following the 2020 election.

Scott Perry back in his district touting a grant for an airport expansion less than a week after a scathing report from the Senate Judiciary Committee cited him dozens of times for sowing misinformation and pushing a stolen election narrative.

Officer: Accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

“There’s no new information here,” Perry said. He insists Democrats controlled and released a report to deflect attention from their record. “Whether it’s the economy, whether it’s a retreat from Afghanistan, or whether it’s the abject failure on our southern border. This is Joe Biden and Democrats trying to distract from that.”

“When you’re in a position of leadership, you have a responsibility, to tell the truth,” Executive Director of Common Cause Pa., Khalif Ali said. He says Perry should step down for sowing seeds of mistrust in our democracy. “You can’t just arbitrarily object and call into question the integrity of the process that was questioned in previous elections in which Republicans were successful.”

Former, and perhaps future opponent, Eugene DePasquale sent a fundraising solicitation linking Perry to that report. He promises to link any Democrat opponent to the president’s record.

“They can be silent on those issues and critical of me and I get it, I’m in the hot seat. I’m in the hot seat but if you want to step to the hot seat we need to know where you stand on these issues as well,” Perry said.

First black woman appointed as state police deputy commissioner of staff, Gov. Wolf says

11 months after he was sworn in, Perry now says this about Joe Biden. “He’s the President of the United States. We accept that,” Perry said.

It’s been almost a year since the 2020 election. The Perry team would like to put it in the past, but his opponents aren’t likely to let him.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Depasquale
Person
Joe Biden
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
780
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy