Known for services like the RealAge test and AskMD, Sharecare SHCR, has seen its shares slide 21% since the IPO in July, which Jim Cramer says could be a possible opportunity. Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare told Cramer on "Mad Money" that over 50 million people have taken their health risk assessment, which pairs responses with artificial intelligence to build a digital twin that can estimate the cost of care and likely outcomes for various procedures.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO