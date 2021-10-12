CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrat calls on Facebook to preserve documents related to whistleblower testimony

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is calling on Facebook to preserve documents related to the congressional testimonies from a company whistleblower and the tech giant’s head of global safety, as Congress looks for ways to conduct oversight of the platform amid new damning allegations.

Cantwell penned a letter to Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday requesting that the company “preserve and retain” documents, data and other information stored electronically that relates to the testimonies whistleblower Frances Haugen delivered on Oct. 5, and Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis on Sept. 30.

Specifically, Cantwell requested that Facebook preserve its internal research that was the subject of Haugen’s testimony and the documents that illustrate the company’s evaluation and use of the research, its ranking or composition systems including content recommendation apparatus, and experiments or recommendations that were meant to alter those systems.

Additionally, the letter calls for the preservation of information relating to the use of and internal decisions regarding the existence of Facebook in areas where there is ethnic violence, the impact the platform has on children and teenagers and the targeted efforts the company has taken to market the platform to children, teenagers and parents.

The requests from Cantwell — the chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation — comes after Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, delivered damning testimony last week in which she argued that the tech giant makes decisions that put profits over people.

She also claimed that the platform inflicts harm on children and refuses to monitor offensive content properly, among other allegations.

Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement after the hearing, which said recent coverage of the tech giant "doesn't reflect the company we know."

"We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health. It's difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives," he added.

The hearing came after Haugen leaked shocking internal documents to The Wall Street Journal last month, which accused Facebook of downplaying the negative effects of Instagram, allowing opponents of the vaccine to spread misinformation, and failing to provide an adequate response when concerns were raised regarding human traffickers using the platform.

Facebook, however, contended that the Journal's report "contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook's leadership and employees."

Davis’s testimony also made headlines, though she mostly evaded lawmakers’ questions.

Cantwell, in her letter to Zuckberg, said the two testimonies raise “significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, Federal regulators, and this Committee.”

She said her request for documents and data to be preserved comes after Davis “testified that Facebook wants to be more transparent and is considering how it can allow external researchers to have more access to Facebook’s data.”

The senator specifically cited Haugen’s claims that Facebook silences employees who ask the “wrong” questions by deleting data and dismissing them. She said that account is “deeply troubling and, if true, raises serious concerns that further erode the public’s trust in Facebook.”

She also spent a considerable amount of time discussing the role Facebook has played in “fomenting ethnic violence against the Rohingya.”

Cantwell wrote that despite requests from one of her constituents in 2018 to shut down the accounts posting hate speech and images that were instigating violence, the tech giant “remained unresponsive to her and failed to take action in response to her communications.”

When reached for comment on Cantwell’s letter, a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that the platform has “absolutely no commercial incentive, no moral incentive, no company-wide incentive to do anything other than to try to give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible on Facebook, and that is what we do day in and day out."

“The growth of people or advertisers using Facebook means nothing if our services aren't being used in ways that bring people closer together. Protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits, and investments in security impact our bottom line,” the spokesperson said.

“To say we turn a blind eye to feedback ignores these investments, which includes $13 billion since 2016, as well as 40,000 people working on safety and security at Facebook,” the spokesperson added.

Comments / 0

Related
theblockcrypto.com

Senate Banking Committee Democrats call on Facebook to stop launch of Diem and Novi

In an October 19 letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, five democratic senators, including Banking Committee leadership, called for the shutdown of Diem and Novi. Diem is a stablecoin project that has been on the rocks for years. Novi, a crypto wallet originally intended to hold Diem, just this morning announced that it will use Paxos' stablecoin for its inaugural pilot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House committee seeks more info from Amazon, issues warning

U.S. House lawmakers held out the threat of seeking a criminal investigation of Amazon saying they're giving the tech giant a “final chance" to correct previous testimony by executives on its competition practices. The action, coming in a letter Monday to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy, marks an escalation in a bipartisan battle against Amazon by the House Judiciary Committee panel that has investigated the market dominance of Big Tech. The lawmakers are giving Amazon until Nov. 1 to “correct the record" and provide new documents and evidence.The letter said the antitrust subcommittee was considering referring the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Amazon accused by House committee of misleading Congress, is given deadline to ‘correct the record’

House lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has a “final chance” to correct its executives’ previous testimony on its competition practices. The lawmakers sent a letter Monday to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy saying they were giving the company until Nov. 1 to “correct the record” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
mediaite.com

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Mocks Senators Responding to Facebook Whistleblower Testimony: ‘Well, Ted Cruz Sucks Isn’t Really Misinformation’

Saturday Night Live parodied lawmakers’ response to Facebook whistleblower France Haugen testifying before Senate. Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic integrity team, told a Senate panel earlier this week that the site has prioritized profits over safety and helped stoke political divisions and violence. The show poked fun...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Facebook exec Nick Clegg called Big Tobacco comparisons 'extremely misleading' but said the company needs to be 'held to account' after whistleblower testimony

Nick Clegg, who works as the vice president for global affairs and communications at Facebook, defended the social-media company Sunday in an interview amid mounting criticism and a turbulent week. "I think it's extremely misleading analogy," Clegg said of comparisons to Big Tobacco. "We're a social media app that many,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testimonies#Mental Health#Democrat#Global Head Of Safety#The Committee On Commerce#Transportation
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Statement on Facebook Whistleblower Interview Thanks Frances Haugen for Coming Forward With Her Brave Testimony

October 5, 2021 - WASHINGTON – Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights released the following statement. on the revelations from Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager:. “I thank Frances Haugen for coming forward with her brave testimony. I look forward...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Testimony from former Facebook executive stuns lawmakers

WASHINGTON — A former Facebook data scientist has stunned lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company’s awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation. Now she is coming before Congress. Frances Haugen has come forward...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Snap, TikTok, YouTube are next up for Senate grilling on impact on kids

Representatives from Alphabet Inc. parent Google's YouTube, Snap Inc. , and TikTok are scheduled to testify Oct. 26 for the next Senate panel inquisition on social media's impact on kids. Facebook Inc. faced a similar reckoning late last month. Next week's hearing will be held by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who chastised Facebook for knowingly allowing policies on Instagram that are harmful to teens following a blockbuster report in the Wall Street Journal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

363K+
Followers
42K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy