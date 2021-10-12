Korean Startup CONTEC Aims to Transform Space Tech

Space has always fascinated us, humans, in many ways. Since we can think, we look to the stars and ponder what else might be out there. Even more so, space has interested many business and technology pioneers in recent years. CONTEC is a Korean startup that’s getting ready to transform the space sector. The company is working towards providing holistic solutions for downstream data transmitted by satellites and launched in 2015 with their vision of capitalizing on what they call “the New Space era.”