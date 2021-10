Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard says that Stranger Things 4 is going to be "really messed up." The actor sat down with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Ghostbusters Afterlife and the beloved Netflix show. Season 3 of Stranger Things left things in a precarious position for both the Hawkins kids and the adults that have been helping them navigate the perilous supernatural events in and around the town. Fallon asked Wolfhard about the Dufner Brothers' directing the series. The star responded with a bunch of gratitude to the duo for remaining committed to the show. When you think about how many years Netflix has been airing this series, it would be easy to see some parties become disengage. (Fans have quickly pointed to that last season of Game of Thrones as the ultimate example.) The fire is still there and now Wolfhard has people suspecting the worse when things get going on the streaming giant.

