California State

Al Capone’s Belongings Auctioned For $3 Million

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much would you pay for Al Capone’s belt buckle?. A collection of items belonging to the infamous gangster just

New York Post

Al Capone’s Miami Beach mansion saved from demolition sells for $15.5M

The Miami home where Al Capone took his final breath in 1947 after suffering a heart attack is being saved from demolition after a spirited campaign by locals was launched to preserve the estate. The property traded hands for a whopping $15.5 million, records show, on Sept. 24. The sale...
MIAMI, FL
Smithonian

Inside the Global Cult of Al Capone

It’s a name almost all Romanian children learn: Al Capone. The American gangster whose organized crime operation dominated 1920s Chicago appeals to Romanians in part because, as the child of immigrants, he’s seen as an underdog, says Bucharest resident Kat Graepel. Self-made individuals and gangsters became particularly popular in the Eastern European country after capitalism replaced communism in the 1990s.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
qrockonline.com

Almost One Thousand Sign Up To Bid On Al Capone’s Belongings

Personals belonging to notorious Chicago mobster Al Capone are being auctioned off today. Close to one thousand people have registered to bid on jewelry, furniture, family photos, letters, and firearms. Bids will be accepted by phone at witherells-dot-com. Close to 150 will witness the auction in-person, including Capone’s three surviving granddaughters. Tonight’s event will also be live-streamed at live-auctioneers-dot-com.
CHICAGO, IL
State
California State
Chicago Sun-Times

Three billionaires, a ‘Real Housewives’ husband, an English lord. They are among more than 1,000 bidders drawn to Capone auction

At least three billionaires, a smattering of celebrities — including a husband of “Real Housewives” fame — and an English lord. Those are some of the bidders who were ready to compete Friday night in a once-in-a-lifetime auction of Al Capone’s personal effects — including his favorite pistol. That’s according...
CHICAGO, IL
luxurylaunches.com

A diamond-studded Patek Philippe pocket watch belonging to Chicago’s infamous gangster Al-Capone was auctioned for $230,000.

Chicago mobster Al Capone’s personal items were recently auctioned by California’s Witherell’s auction house, which included a monogrammed pocketknife, a Colt .45 nicknamed “Sweetheart”, and a vintage platinum Patek Philippe pocket watch. The beautiful Patek Philippe ended up selling for $229,900, almost ten times its lower estimate. The pocket watch has a platinum case with 90 single cut diamonds forming a logo with the letters AC (Al Capone’s initials). Ahead of the auction, the Patek Philippe was expected to sell anywhere between $25,000 to $50,000. If you’re surprised by the low pre-sale estimate, then you’re not wrong. The watch doesn’t actually work.
SHOPPING
Person
Al Capone
Robb Report

This Rare ‘Pigeon’s Blood’ Ruby Ring Could Reach $4.5 Million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

The legendary “pigeon’s blood” ruby is poised to make a giant splash at Christie’s this fall. Two pieces of high jewelry featuring the exceedingly rare red gemstone will go under the gavel at the Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on November 28. According to the auction house, the rarities are expected to ignite fervent bidding among collectors and fetch in excess of $4 million each. For the unversed, the pigeon’s blood ruby is the most coveted of all rubies. The moniker, which is believed to have originated in Myanmar, points to the gem’s vivid crimson hue that is said to mirror the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Muhammad Ali’s Artwork Sells for Nearly a Million Dollars at Auction

A little known hobby by arguably the best boxer of all-time. It’s widely accepted that Muhammad Ali was the greatest boxer of all-time, but did you know he was also an artist? Back in the 1970s, Ali would routinely create drawings and paintings that humorously related to his own fights. Over a dozen of these artworks were recently sold at Bonhams for a total worth of $945,500.
VISUAL ART
WBBM News Radio

90 years ago today, Al Capone went to prison

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It has been nine decades since Chicago's "Public Enemy Number One" — and, arguably, most famous resident — went to jail. It was on Oct. 17, 1931, that mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Banksy's self-destructing painting sells for over $25 million, setting auction record

The self-destructing art piece created by Banksy sold Thursday for a record for the mysterious British street artist, according to Sotheby's auction house. The piece, "Love is in the Bin," originally sold at auction in 2018 for about $1.4 million at Sotheby's London in a viral stunt. The bottom half of the canvas of "Girl With Balloon," arguably Banksy's best known work, began to shred as soon as the gavel hit, sealing the original sale.
CELEBRITIES
WRAL

Dinosaur skeleton auctioned for $7.7 million

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The world's biggest triceratops skeleton, known as "Big John" was sold for $7.7 million on Thursday at an auction in Paris.
LIFESTYLE
Gold

