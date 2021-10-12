Al Capone’s Belongings Auctioned For $3 Million

The legendary “pigeon’s blood” ruby is poised to make a giant splash at Christie’s this fall. Two pieces of high jewelry featuring the exceedingly rare red gemstone will go under the gavel at the Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on November 28. According to the auction house, the rarities are expected to ignite fervent bidding among collectors and fetch in excess of $4 million each. For the unversed, the pigeon’s blood ruby is the most coveted of all rubies. The moniker, which is believed to have originated in Myanmar, points to the gem’s vivid crimson hue that is said to mirror the...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO