Al Capone’s Belongings Auctioned For $3 Million

Chicago mobster Al Capone’s personal items were recently auctioned by California’s Witherell’s auction house, which included a monogrammed pocketknife, a Colt .45 nicknamed “Sweetheart”, and a vintage platinum Patek Philippe pocket watch. The beautiful Patek Philippe ended up selling for $229,900, almost ten times its lower estimate. The pocket watch has a platinum case with 90 single cut diamonds forming a logo with the letters AC (Al Capone’s initials). Ahead of the auction, the Patek Philippe was expected to sell anywhere between $25,000 to $50,000. If you’re surprised by the low pre-sale estimate, then you’re not wrong. The watch doesn’t actually work.
