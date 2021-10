Sports betting has taken place for nearly 100 years in the Mahoning Valley, with some of the first recorded arrests for illegal gambling happening in 1926 in Youngstown. That same year, Harold Williams sued eight gamblers to recover $31,000, which would equal more than $450,000 at today's value, which led to three Niles men being indicted in the Williams case. Wiliams eventually pleaded guilty to embezzling $30,000 of Dollar Bank funds and was sentenced to prison for one to ten years.

