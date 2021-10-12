About 214,500 households will receive extra food benefits
More than 214,000 households across Connecticut will receive at least $95 in extra monthly food benefits beginning Friday. The state Department of Social Services announced on Tuesday that the additional benefits provided under the Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP are expected to be ongoing, contingent on the continuation of the declared state and federal public health emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.ctpublic.org
