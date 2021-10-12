CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
About 214,500 households will receive extra food benefits

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

More than 214,000 households across Connecticut will receive at least $95 in extra monthly food benefits beginning Friday. The state Department of Social Services announced on Tuesday that the additional benefits provided under the Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP are expected to be ongoing, contingent on the continuation of the declared state and federal public health emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

