G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe advisory panel on economic resilience has presented a road map on how to boost global resilience and rebuild after economic shocks. The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis. Under the UK’s presidency of the...

Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Create global price for carbon, WTO boss urges international leaders

It is a ‘nightmare’ for businesses to navigate dozens of different carbon pricing regimes, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told an audience in London. The director general of the World Trade Organisation has said that it should work together with other international bodies to develop a global price for carbon. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told...
ECONOMY
AFP

US calls for 'global effort' to combat cybercrime

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. Governments, companies and individuals must focus on cybersecurity "to prevent criminal actors from being able to get into their system, and potentially use them to ransom."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain.Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Global Investment Summit in London that private-sector investment and consumer pressure were key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change.“I can deploy billions,” Johnson told a room full of CEOs and other business leaders. “But you in this room, you can deploy trillions.”“The market is going green,” he added.Among pledges from the one-day meeting at London’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Net zero: Boris Johnson urged to go ‘further and faster’ after publication of ‘over-cautious’ climate plan

Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net-zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3C, rather than the 1.5C maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN Cop26 summit in Glasgow.Labour said the plans had...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Government unveils 2030 net zero strategy ahead of Cop26

The UK has committed to an ambitious plan to phase out fossil fuels over the next 30 years and the Government’s net zero strategy is expected to provide the blueprint for how we will travel, heat our homes and run our economy in the future. The Government will be hoping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenMatters

Will COP26 Finally See a Feasible Solution to Climate Change?

This year, the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, represents an important moment in the history of our planet. Climate change is already upon us. Our planet is warming, storms are intensifying, and waters are rising. At this stage, it may be impossible to undo the damage that has already been done, but hopefully, COP26 will allow world leaders to present some new and viable solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Failure of rich countries like UK to share Covid vaccines with developing world is ‘criminal’, says Gordon Brown

The “criminal” failure of rich countries like Britain to send unused coronavirus vaccines to the developing world is “the biggest public policy failure at an international level for years”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown blasted Boris Johnson for missing a crucial UN meeting called by US president Joe Biden to secure pledges of vaccine doses for poor countries.The former PM said that new figures show 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, as many as 100m of which will eventually be discarded after passing their use-by date.And he said that over-ordering by rich countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Leader

Global Government

The recent meeting of the United Nations was one of the scariest gatherings that has occurred to freedom in the 21st century. I speak more to the outline given by the Secretary General than to Biden, who is a lap dog to this globalist agenda. No, the plan of the United Nations, with the destruction of America by the Biden administration, Congress, our military leaders, national media, and education system, would lead quickly to the one world government that the Bible speaks of in Daniel Chapters 2, 7, and 9, Revelations 13, 17, 18. These are just a few books and chapters that apply to pre-tribulation and tribulation events. Please remember that in the first eight months of 2021, Biden’s administration has produced record illegal immigration, record debt and deficits, record inflation, surging crime, surging COVID cases, and the Taliban’s humiliating defeat of the U.S. We must understand that the Deep State and Biden are desperately trying to replace America’s leading role with the UN’s and World’s Economic Forum’s Great Reset world government. On Sept. 13, 2021, it was reported that UN Secretary General. Guterres released a document titled “Our Common Agenda.” It calls for a new UN-led world structure. It also has a New Agenda for Peace which could be the foundational structure for the Tribulation Period that begins with a peace agenda (covenant) in the middle east. It supports a new financial system based upon a digital one-world currency that allows the tracking of all buying and selling. (Rev. 13:16-18) Guterres wants the G-20 (leaders of the world’s 20 leading economies) to restructure the global financial system For example, on a smaller scale, the current infrastructure bill wants tracking of all withdrawals and deposits by the IRS from your bank account over $600. The UN wants to mandate global vaccinations. Guterres wants “multilateralism with teeth.” In other words, to be given the power to force globalism on the whole world and remove the power of nations. Guterres wants world leaders to hold a “Global Summit of the Future” in 2023 to ensure global policies are being enforced. Guterres called this his “New Agenda for Peace.” This may all lead to the foundational platform a world leader will use to come into power. (Daniel 9:27) Lift your heads. Jesus is coming for His true church.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sitharaman discusses developments in global economy, climate change, COVID-19 with G20 counterparts

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed developments in the global economy, global commons, support to vulnerable countries and international taxation as well as climate change and COVID-19 pandemic. Held...
WORLD

