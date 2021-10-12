CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Rare 2-headed turtle thriving at Massachusetts wildlife center

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzXGx_0cPJ8eHC00

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts wildlife center recently welcomed an unusual turtle hatchling that, for obvious reasons, is receiving twice the love and attention of most new arrivals.

Officials with the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable told WFXT that the rare, double-headed diamondback terrapin resulted from genetic and environmental factors that can influence an embryo’s development.

According to the TV station, the remarkable reptile was hatched from a protected nesting site and brought to the facility’s wildlife hospital by the Barnstable Department of Natural Resources for assessment.

In addition to sporting dual heads, the hatchling also has six legs, categorizing it as bicephalic, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Meanwhile, center staff confirmed to the newspaper that a barium study revealed that the terrapin has two independent gastrointestinal systems to nourish both sides and that the heads work independently for coming to the surface to breathe.

After observing the turtle swim and move around, center staff discovered each head has control of three legs, while the right side of the body appears to be more developed, WFXT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Woman welcomes 14-pound baby after 17 miscarriages

PHOENIX, Ariz. — After multiple heartaches brought on by repeated miscarriages, a family in Arizona has welcomed one big baby. Cary Patonai and her husband Tim Patonai are now the proud parents of Finnley, who came into the world weighing 14.1 pounds, or nearly the weight of two typical newborns, KNXV reported.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
69K+
Followers
69K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy