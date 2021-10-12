CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming 'Tower of Terror' Movie Is Still Moving Forward with Disney!

justjaredjr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson is still going to be working with Disney on an upcoming project!. The actress was involved in a highly publicized lawsuit with the Mouse House over her last project Black Widow. After receiving a lot of support from other celebs and organizations, Scarlett‘s suit with Disney was settled...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joe Russo on Fallout From Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: ‘People’s Nerves Are Fraying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Russo weighed in on Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” legal battle with Disney on Thursday, calling it “unfortunate” that the conflict spilled out into the public domain, but suggesting that it’s a sign of the times for an industry gripped by uncertainty. “There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there’s a lot of disruption,” he said. “People’s nerves are fraying, and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.” The “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director spoke to Variety during Rome’s MIA market about Johansson’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Breaks Silence On Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the last decade of filmmaking, but there are still some major roadblocks every so often. The most recent was Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with Disney over the release of Black Widow, which has since been resolved. And now Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has broken his silence on ScarJo’s lawsuit.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
247tempo.com

The Biggest Scarlett Johansson Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

“Black Widow” was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2019. The solo outing of Natasha Romanoff, played for over a decade by Scarlet Johansson, beat the pandemic era record at the box office. The film made over $80 million at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend, soundly...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
The Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: Scarlett Johansson returns as ‘Black Widow’

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13), a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Romanoff looking into her past. Previously a premium rental, it now streams for subscribers. (Disney+)
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+, a Rousing MCU Goodbye for Scarlett Johansson and Hello to Phase Four

Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit "A Bit Of a Mess" The debut of Black Widow on Disney+, four months and some change after landing in theaters and Disney+’s Premier Access tier, happens a full 17 months after the film was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters, way back in May of 2020. Whether you found the break refreshing or tragic is a matter of perspective, and thank Stan Lee in Valhalla that three MCU TV series debuted this year, lest devotees suffer even more. This is a long way of saying that the MCU, enjoyable as it is, is starting to consume the pop-cultural world like a great white in a feeding frenzy. We feel its absence intently; some of us have experienced the weird psychological effect where we feel grossly inadequate if we aren’t quite caught up on Loki yet, as if the zeitgeist is our god (and let’s be clear, if it’s a god, it’s a god of mischief). Regardless, as long as we keep shoveling money into the Disney-Marvel hole, the hits will keep coming — and Black Widow, which is a sayonara for Scarlett Johansson’s character and the first of 11 movies in Phase Four of the MCU (sigh? Maybe, but yeah, kind of), gives us our fix.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Did Marvel Secretly CANCEL ‘Deadpool 3’?

Disney and Marvel recently shocked their fans by announcing a radical shift in their planned release schedule in 2022 and 2023. This includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Indiana Jones 5. They have reshuffled much of the planned Marvel Phase Four release dates, and hidden in the announcement were two films that were removed from the schedule and those were previously rumored to be Deadpool 3 and Blade.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Of Terror#The Mouse House#Disney Studios Content#Marvel Cinematic Universe
dailynewsen.com

Scarlett Johansson and Disney arrive in an agreement after the denunciation of the actress for the premiere on black widow platforms

Scarlett Johansson and Disney announced this Thursday that they have reached an agreement to resolve the complaint that the actress interposed against the Mickey Mouse giant for the benefits of "Black Widow" (2021). Johansson said he was "happy" for having solved his "differences with Disney" and was willing to work...
CELEBRITIES
weareiowa.com

Disney shakes up movie release schedule, delaying many upcoming films

LOS ANGELES — The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”. The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees...
MOVIES
wxhc.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ bumped to 2023, Marvel movies moving, as Disney shifts schedule

Disney is bumping some of its biggest releases along in its 2022 schedule -- and some into 2023. Marvel Studios, which is also owned by ABC News' parent company, has shifted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from March 25 to May 6 of 2022. In turn, Thor: Love and Thunder, which had been scheduled to open on May 6, now will premiere on July 8. Meanwhile, the opening of Black Panther's sequel, Wakanda Forever, has been moved from July 8 to November 11.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Every Upcoming Marvel Movie and Disney+ TV Series Release Date Through 2023

It has really been a banner year for Marvel fans, after 2020 saw theaters missing the Avengers for the first time in a decade. Not only has Marvel's 2021 slate been packed with major movies, including this summer's Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, there were also Disney+ TV shows like WandaVision and Loki, and there's still more to come. Next up are Eternals, the Hawkeye series, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Marvel Movie Shifts: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Kick Off Summer 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Heads To July & More

As Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is being aggressively buzzed to possibly open at $100 million, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel’s co-production with Sony, to open even higher, Disney has just shifted its entire Marvel movie theatrical schedule for 2022 and beyond. Exhibition, no need to be alarmed: This has nothing to do with a change in distribution strategy for these films, I’m informed. There’s no Disney+ theatrical day-and-date going on, nor are Disney execs immediately concerned about the future of the global marketplace. It’s all on account of a domino effect going on with production and filmmakers. Some titles are contending with finishing scenarios...
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel shifts release dates for all 2022 films, including Dr Strange, Thor 4, Black Panther

The releases of all Marvel movies for 2022 have been postponed.Disney announced the changes on Monday (18 October) as part of a long list of updates to its release schedule, which affect films outside of the superhero franchise too.Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was supposed to come out on 25 March 2022 and is now scheduled for 6 May 2022.Thor: Love and Thunder has moved from a planned release date of 6 May 2022 to 8 July 2022.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will now be released on 11 November 2022 instead of 8 July 2022, and The Marvels...
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond Bests Venom Challenge to Continue U.K. Box Office Reign as ‘Dune’ Looms

James Bond film “No Time to Die” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in succession collecting £8.4 million ($11.5 million), according to numbers from Comscore. Daniel Craig’s swan song now has an impressive total of £68.5 million. Sony release “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams, opened in second position and collected £6.1 million. Universal release, horror franchise reboot “Halloween Kills,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted at third position with £1.5 million. In fourth position, another Universal release, “The Addams Family 2,” featuring a voice cast of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy