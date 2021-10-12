Stormwater relief projects coming to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Residents of the Havenwood Garden Apartment complex in Lynn Haven have endured significant flooding, most recently after Tropical Storm Fred.

On Tuesday, Lynn Haven city commissioners approved a plan that may remove the flooding threat.

The city and the owner of the apartment complex have agreed to construct a ditch behind the property.

The new ditch will connect to an existing ditch under Highway 390 which carries stormwater out into North Bay.

“There will be no construction cost to the city. The owner of Havenwood Apartments is constructing all of the ditches and all of the piping there per the city plans and once it’s done the city will take it over and maintain it,” said Lynn Haven Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said the owner has done other projects to try and mitigate the stormwater.

“I know the owner of the apartment buildings has also elevated some of the yard and some of the drive to try to keep the water from coming into the apartments and I think we are making headway,” Aldridge said. “I think we are making some pretty good strides on solving this issue and finally getting some relief for the tenants over there at Havenwood.”

Sherry Saffor has lived in Havenwood for two years and said she’s been flooded twice, and lost a lot of personal property.

She is relieved there may finally be a solution.

“It’s really good to hear because I was also trying to think of somewhere else to go but where am I gonna go so I am very happy to hear that because I don’t want to leave here,” Saffor said.

The city also awarded a ditch digging contract to King Tractor Services.

Lightfoot said this is the first time that the city has ever had the money to do a project like this.

He also said sub-contracting the work will allow city staff to focus on other projects.

“We will sit down with them this week and give them the zone map that we discussed in today’s meeting and they will begin calling in locates to begin work. I would imagine you will probably see ditches start being dug around the first of November,” Lightfoot said.

In the meantime, he is encouraging residents to remove ditch debris when possible, and if it’s too large, call public works at 850-265-5989.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.