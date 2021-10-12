CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn Haven, FL

Stormwater relief projects coming to Lynn Haven

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVsnT_0cPJ8UOo00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Residents of the Havenwood Garden Apartment complex in Lynn Haven have endured significant flooding, most recently after Tropical Storm Fred.

On Tuesday, Lynn Haven city commissioners approved a plan that may remove the flooding threat.

Lynn Haven residents deal with flooding clean up after Tropical Storm Fred

The city and the owner of the apartment complex have agreed to construct a ditch behind the property.

The new ditch will connect to an existing ditch under Highway 390 which carries stormwater out into North Bay.

“There will be no construction cost to the city. The owner of Havenwood Apartments is constructing all of the ditches and all of the piping there per the city plans and once it’s done the city will take it over and maintain it,” said Lynn Haven Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said the owner has done other projects to try and mitigate the stormwater.

“I know the owner of the apartment buildings has also elevated some of the yard and some of the drive to try to keep the water from coming into the apartments and I think we are making headway,” Aldridge said. “I think we are making some pretty good strides on solving this issue and finally getting some relief for the tenants over there at Havenwood.”

Sherry Saffor has lived in Havenwood for two years and said she’s been flooded twice, and lost a lot of personal property.

She is relieved there may finally be a solution.

“It’s really good to hear because I was also trying to think of somewhere else to go but where am I gonna go so I am very happy to hear that because I don’t want to leave here,” Saffor said.

The city also awarded a ditch digging contract to King Tractor Services.

Lightfoot said this is the first time that the city has ever had the money to do a project like this.

Lynn Haven storm water issues persist as rain continues

He also said sub-contracting the work will allow city staff to focus on other projects.

“We will sit down with them this week and give them the zone map that we discussed in today’s meeting and they will begin calling in locates to begin work. I would imagine you will probably see ditches start being dug around the first of November,” Lightfoot said.

In the meantime, he is encouraging residents to remove ditch debris when possible, and if it’s too large, call public works at 850-265-5989.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Development plan approved for new Sand Hills subdivision

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Commission approved a planned unit development for the OakCrest subdivision in the Sand Hills area of unincorporated Bay County. The 44-unit neighborhood, by Adams Homes, would be located at the end of Crooked Lane west of Highway 77 and each unit would sit on a half-acre lot. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Gulf County dune enhancement project underway

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like everyone else across the Panhandle, Gulf County is still recovering from Hurricane Michael. Their latest FEMA-funded project involves restoring the damaged coastline. The dune enhancement project will be a three-phase project, starting with phase one at the Indian Pass Peninsula. It’s going to start just east of Salinas Park […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Additional Waste Amnesty Days for Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – County officials held an amnesty weekend earlier this month, but they said people need more opportunities to clean up their properties after the recent flooding. Amnesty days allow people to get rid of a lot of items that they aren’t allowed to throw in their trash can for regular disposal. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city commissioners have approved the plans for a brand new community center on the site of the old city hall. The entire complex, which includes the community center, city hall, police department, fire station and public works department, will cost around $15 million. Mayor Ralph Hammond said these projects will […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Lynn Haven to participate in Florida City Government Week

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven residents will have several opportunities to sit down with their local leaders next week as part of Florida City Government Week. On Monday, October 18 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. residents can come out to the senior activity club for a coffee break with Mayor Nelson […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

New marine science building coming to North Bay Haven Charter Academy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city commissioners approved the development order for a new marine science building at North Bay Haven Charter Academy at a meeting last week. A couple of months ago, commissioners rejected the proposal for this new building citing Highway 390 traffic concerns. North Bay Haven Chief Education Officer Larry […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City holds meetings to discuss plans for new $100 million Civic Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials interviewed four architectural and engineering firms today for the job of designing a new $100 million Civic Center.  Representatives of the four firms gave 45-minute presentations on Friday, pitching their plans for the building. Panama City is working with city residents and the arts community to decide […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater#Weather#Lynn Haven Public Works#King Tractor Services
WMBB

Improving traffic flow in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — State Road 79 between Back Beach and Front Beach Road is now called South Arnold Road since city officials took it off the state’s hands. That area, around what is locally known as “The Y,” is going to be under construction for up to two years. The Community Redevelopment […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

St. Joe Hospitality is asking for community input to name new restaurant in Downtown Marina District

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Construction on the St. Joe Company’s new restaurant at the Panama City Marina is well underway. This restaurant is being built alongside Hotel Indigo, also coming to Panama City’s Downtown Waterfront District. Rather than naming the restaurant themselves, company officials say they decided to let residents suggest names. Matt Moore, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City structure fire under investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 914* Magnolia Avenue around 1:32 a.m. on Saturday. According to the news release, the fire was under control moments after the initial fire began. There were no occupants in the structure at the time of the fire, according to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMBB

LHFD unveils million-dollar fire truck

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Fire Department had its first-ever push-in ceremony Wednesday morning to welcome its newest addition. The nearly million-dollar ladder truck is one of a kind and took 19 months to build. Lynn Haven Fire Chief John DeLonjay said the state-of-the-art fire truck was completely custom built. “We took […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

PCBPD awaiting new infrared thermometers and smart boards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New improvements are coming to the Panama City Beach Police Department. On Thursday the city approved a resolution for the department to receive smart boards and five infrared thermometer scanners from a federal grant. The Police Department applied for the supplies several months ago and is just receiving the boards […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

The Ark hosts fundraiser to support drug rehab

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups throughout Bay County are fighting back against drugs, which have too often led to overdoses in our community. Now people can attend a cruise and raise money for a good cause at the same time. The Ark is holding a fundraiser later this month to help people fight addictions. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Request for Apalachicola fugitive slave marker sparks controversy

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Our media partners at the Apalachicola Times are reporting on a controversy surrounding a request for a historical marker. The marker would recognize Moses Roper, a 19th-century abolitionist who escaped a life of slavery on an Apalachicola steamboat. But city commissioners aren’t exactly welcoming the proposal. Most people had never heard […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WMBB

Blast on the Bay returns for another year

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Blast of the Bay is returning for another year and Gulf County is gearing up for a big celebration. Songwriters with chart-topping hits will travel to Gulf County and perform at different venues throughout the weekend. One of the songwriters here for the festival, Brett Jones, has been performing […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Petition succeeds on Washington County alcohol

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (Washington County News) — Efforts to secure the final petitions to place alcohol sales on a special referendum came down to the wire on Friday, the petition deadline. Elections officials stopped counting around 2:20 p.m. when they certified petition number 4,298 – the exact number needed to get the measure on a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle hospitals see decrease in COVID patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hospitals in Bay, Walton and Gulf counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 patients, Ascension Sacred Heart said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there were a total of 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

790
Followers
340
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy