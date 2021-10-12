CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Rare 2-headed turtle thriving at Massachusetts wildlife center

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtUHk_0cPJ7iYd00

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts wildlife center recently welcomed an unusual turtle hatchling that, for obvious reasons, is receiving twice the love and attention of most new arrivals.

Officials with the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable told WFXT that the rare, double-headed diamondback terrapin resulted from genetic and environmental factors that can influence an embryo’s development.

According to the TV station, the remarkable reptile was hatched from a protected nesting site and brought to the facility’s wildlife hospital by the Barnstable Department of Natural Resources for assessment.

In addition to sporting dual heads, the hatchling also has six legs, categorizing it as bicephalic, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Meanwhile, center staff confirmed to the newspaper that a barium study revealed that the terrapin has two independent gastrointestinal systems to nourish both sides and that the heads work independently for coming to the surface to breathe.

After observing the turtle swim and move around, center staff discovered each head has control of three legs, while the right side of the body appears to be more developed, WFXT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Manatees have starved to death by the hundreds along Florida’s east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the seagrass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a House committee Tuesday. Seagrass has been decimated in the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon and...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puyallup Tribe, Amazon opening sorting center in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Amazon is opening a new sorting center in Fife as part of a partnership with the Puyallup Tribe. The tribe announced Tuesday that it partnered with Amazon to open the new facility, which is 520,000 square-feet and is expected to bring more than 500 jobs. The facility...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman welcomes 14-pound baby after 17 miscarriages

PHOENIX, Ariz. — After multiple heartaches brought on by repeated miscarriages, a family in Arizona has welcomed one big baby. Cary Patonai and her husband Tim Patonai are now the proud parents of Finnley, who came into the world weighing 14.1 pounds, or nearly the weight of two typical newborns, KNXV reported.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
65K+
Followers
75K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy