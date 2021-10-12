CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online shoppers ‘bombarded’ with buy now, pay later schemes – Which?

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese products allow shoppers to pay for items in 30 days or in weekly instalments, interest free. Online shoppers are being bombarded with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes at the checkout, often with no warnings about the risk of late fees or getting into debt, a watchdog has cautioned.

Newsbug.info

Can a merchant store my credit card details without permission?

If you are a patron of a particular merchant, you might find that it makes the process smoother, enabling faster future transactions, if you allow it to store your card information. That’s well and good, but can a retailer store your credit card details without permission?. When you shop online,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
morningbrew.com

No clear winner in the Buy Now, Pay Later race

No one can stomach dropping $398 on another addition to their peacoat rotation. We get it and so do some of the world’s most valuable fintech startups. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) companies like Affirm, AfterPay, Klarna, and PayPal’s “Pay in 4” offer consumers another option to defer payments for expensive products. BNPL companies were already flirting with venture capitalists, then got a massive boost from the pandemic that accelerated the shift to e-commerce.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Is Klarna’s latest move enough to save ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes?

Amid mounting criticism of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, Klarna, its poster child and leading player, has responded with a series of tweaks to its offering. The most notable of these is the addition of a “pay now” facility. This will give its users, the majority of whom are young and female, the option of settling the bills for their shopping immediately rather than after 30 days or via three monthly instalments. The latter pair are the products on which the company has made its name.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Klarna to offer ‘buy now’ option as regulators prepare for crackdown on buy now pay later firms

Klarna is to launch a “pay now” function, adding to its buy now pay later (BNPL) service which has been criticised for allowing young shoppers to rack up debt.The Swedish banking and tech firm said consumers would be able to pay immediately rather than spreading payments over several instalments.It is one of a number of changes Klarna announced on Monday, as BNPL providers face a crackdown from regulators.Klarna said it aimed to “drive up standards” in the payments industry by carrying out stronger credit and affordability checks.MPs and regulators are scrutinising BNPL firms which they say have marketed getting into...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Breakdown: Buy Now, Pay Later’s bill is coming due

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - What do Goldman Sachs, Square, PayPal and Amazon.com have in common? They all agree that buy-now-pay-later lending is the credit card of the next generation. The short-term financing tool is shaking up how consumers buy online, prompting established lenders to scramble to catch up with industry upstarts. Meanwhile, regulators are worrying about an explosion of unsustainable debts. Breakingviews explains how the bill is coming due.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

3 Dangers of Using 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Plans

Buy now, pay later may be a convenient option for consumers, but it's not without risk. One of the reasons so many consumers like using credit cards is that they let you make a purchase today and pay it off when it's convenient. Of course, the downside of going that route is racking up interest charges on the things you buy. But it's a downside many consumers are routinely willing to absorb.
CREDITS & LOANS
investing.com

Affirm vs. Afterpay: Which Buy Now, Pay Later Stock Is a Better Choice?

Affirm (AFRM) and Afterpay (AFTPY) are two players in the buy now, pay later segment. The companies are part of a rapidly expanding addressable market that is allowing them to grow revenue and earnings at a fast clip. But which of the two is the better stock in which to invest at current prices? Read on to learn the answer.Over the last few years, companies have tried to revolutionize the way consumers shop. While credit cards have facilitated consumers’ ability to purchase products with debt, several entities have launched affordable payment services via the Buy Now, Pay Later, or BNPL model. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of BNPL services, in-part because these arrangements can allow customers to purchase more or costlier items than they could otherwise and can also ease the costs of smaller ticket items.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Bonsai and Afterpay Partner to Bring ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ to Online Publishers

Online publishers now can seamlessly integrate with both the native checkout company and BNPL leader to ease consumer purchasing. Native checkout company Bonsai and Afterpay, the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, announce their partnership to power seamless online shopping. This first-of-its-kind partnership enables a truly frictionless online shopping experience, leveraging publishers as a connection between merchants and potential customers.
ECONOMY
eMarketer

Klarna’s new partnership pushes it into B2B buy now, pay later greenfield

The news: Buy now, pay later (BNPL) giant Klarna partnered with Germany-based Billie, which offers BNPL services for business payments, according to a press release. The integration will let Klarna’s merchants with business customers offer Billie’s services. It will roll out in Germany in Q1 2022, with plans to follow for other European markets.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Visa: Buy Now Pay Later and Revolving Credit Co-Exist as Consumers, Merchants Play With New Credit Models

When Visa Installments was launched in Australia last week with ANZ bank and Quest Payment Systems, it was seen as a sign that large global players have acknowledged the growth opportunities in this category and don’t intend to cede the field to the so-called pureplay buy now, pay later (BNPL) FinTechs that ignited the blossoming love affair with installments.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Target offers Buy Now, Pay Later

US-based retailer Target has partnered with payments company Affirm and payment service provider Sezzle to offer BNPL to its customers ahead of the holiday shopping season. Target said Sezzle will split each purchase into four interest-free payments over six weeks with no fees if paid on time. Affirm can be used for purchases over USD 100 and it allows customers to pay with monthly payments and no late fees.
RETAIL
Money Morning

Why PayPal Is the “Buy Now, Pay Later” Stock to Own

Several new payment apps want to streamline the way you pay for things. "Buy Now, Pay Later" comes as the latest trend to make headlines. It allows consumers to buy items in-store and then settle the payments via installments through a third party. The several companies offering buy-now-pay-later make it...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

The Paypers launches Who's Who in Buy Now, Pay Later industry mapping

The Paypers has launched the Who’s Who in Buy Now, Pay Later industry mapping, a global overview of key players, and business models. Buy Now, Pay Later industry has massively expanded in the last two years, becoming a useful service for both merchants and consumers. Providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, or Affirm have already paved a way towards the ecommerce ecosystem, by acquiring new customers and expanding their footprints.
ECONOMY
ABC 4

Target announces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment plan ahead of holiday season

(ABC4) – Looking to shop early for holiday gifts this year?. Holiday shopping just got easier with mass retailer Target is introducing a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option across all stores nationwide. Shoppers can purchase and receive their items first, then pay off the purchase in preset installment plans. The...
RETAIL

