Coachella Reverses Vaccine Mandate for 2022
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach festivals have announced they will no longer require full vaccination for attendees at the 2022 festival. Messages posted to each festival’s Instagram stories (and viewed by Pitchfork) state: “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”pitchfork.com
