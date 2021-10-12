Coachella Reverses Vaccine Mandate for 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Top health leaders are expected to make an announcement pertaining to the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. According to the New York Times, the FDA is reportedly planning to allow vaccinated individuals to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from the original shot they received. For example, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you would be able to get a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Government leaders would not recommend one shot over another, and may say that using the same vaccine for the booster dose is preferable. However, the allowing to mix and match...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO