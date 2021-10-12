CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Reverses Vaccine Mandate for 2022

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach festivals have announced they will no longer require full vaccination for attendees at the 2022 festival. Messages posted to each festival’s Instagram stories (and viewed by Pitchfork) state: “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

pitchfork.com

Comments / 61

Monke
6d ago

People will know the risk before they go. They can take the necessary precautions if they so fear the .02 mortality rate disease, or they can stay home because of their paralyzing fear.

Reply(1)
45
guest
6d ago

A leaked slideshow from the CDC that suggested the Delta Variant was just as transmissible among vaccinated individuals as unvaccinated individuals caused a lot of skepticism.Many people were already skeptical of the vaccine to begin with, but this gave them something to back up their claims.The study has come up in discussion with the Minnesota Senate when discussing vaccine mandates as well.

Reply
9
Spade
6d ago

Hopefully, the Biden Administration will grow a brain cell and make such logical decisions too.

Reply(1)
40
Related
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Who Is Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Deadlines Approach

Following President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate announcement, many individuals have been searching for a way out of getting the shot. Religious beliefs have been commonly used to secure an exemption from mandatory vaccines in the past, and that scenario is playing out again with COVID-19 vaccines. Article continues...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Coachella and Stagecoach will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination for entry

COACHELLA VALLEY (KUSI) – Major concert venues are taking notice of the massive unpopularity of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals both announced they will no longer impose the mandates for entry to their 2022 events. Goldenvoice, the company behind both festivals, said in a statement, “after seeing...
COACHELLA, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Times-Republican

More vaccine mandates necessary

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)–unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: FDA To Allow Americans To Mix And Match COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Top health leaders are expected to make an announcement pertaining to the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. According to the New York Times, the FDA is reportedly planning to allow vaccinated individuals to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from the original shot they received. For example, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you would be able to get a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. Government leaders would not recommend one shot over another, and may say that using the same vaccine for the booster dose is preferable. However, the allowing to mix and match...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ksl.com

FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters

A licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, May 19. Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that Moderna had not met all of the agency's criteria to support the use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong. (Steven Senne, Associated Press) Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

FDA Panel Approves Experimental Use Authorization Application For Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots In 3 Populations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, for certain groups of Americans. The agency’s advisory committee considered extensive data on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine for experimental use authorization. That authorization has already been granted for limited recipient groups to the Pfizer vaccine last month. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Interestingly, Moderna’s application for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
