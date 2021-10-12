Millersville University takes the time to prepare with armed intruder simulation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a harrowing scene today at Millersville University. First responders brought out victims. People were loaded onto ambulances. Some with varying degrees of severity, but they all had one thing in common — makeup. This was all to simulate an armed intruder on campus.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“One of the things people think is these things are scheduled like a play but it’s not. Here’s the scenario and we have evaluators looking out for things people would do and what things went right and what things didn’t go so well,” Duane Hagelgans, Public Information Officer for South Central Task Force, said.

It was just a training exercise. Public safety agencies from York County to Lancaster EMS came together – all preparing for a worst-case scenario. But, not everything went as planned. The biggest obstacle they faced was communication, that’s according to Christine Ness from Lancaster EMS.

“It’s very hard to coordinate that especially when there are unknowns. How many patients do we have? Where are we going? And we need to let hospitals know,” Christine Ness, Lancaster EMS, said.

At a time when shootings are happening more frequently, training is crucial.

“We’re testing all parts of our system to make sure from a health point standpoint, from a survival standpoint that we’re using the proper training to give people the best chance to survive,” Hagelgans added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.