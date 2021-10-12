CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millersville, PA

Millersville University takes the time to prepare with armed intruder simulation

By Bryan Munoz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J77zo_0cPJ700200

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a harrowing scene today at Millersville University. First responders brought out victims. People were loaded onto ambulances. Some with varying degrees of severity, but they all had one thing in common — makeup. This was all to simulate an armed intruder on campus.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“One of the things people think is these things are scheduled like a play but it’s not. Here’s the scenario and we have evaluators looking out for things people would do and what things went right and what things didn’t go so well,” Duane Hagelgans, Public Information Officer for South Central Task Force, said.

It was just a training exercise. Public safety agencies from York County to Lancaster EMS came together – all preparing for a worst-case scenario. But, not everything went as planned. The biggest obstacle they faced was communication, that’s according to Christine Ness from Lancaster EMS.

4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school, suspect arrested

“It’s very hard to coordinate that especially when there are unknowns. How many patients do we have? Where are we going? And we need to let hospitals know,” Christine Ness, Lancaster EMS, said.

At a time when shootings are happening more frequently, training is crucial.

Millersville University reports death of first-year student after he went missing

“We’re testing all parts of our system to make sure from a health point standpoint, from a survival standpoint that we’re using the proper training to give people the best chance to survive,” Hagelgans added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Wolf Administration promoting Teen Driver Safety Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Police, and the Department of Education began their campaign to promote Teen Driver Safety Week. The week is nationally recognized from Oct. 17-23. “We can all do our part to make highways safer by working together to help new drivers […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

COVID-19 vaccines required for Penn State Harrisburg employees

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Harrisburg is one of six campuses that will require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is due to President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires vaccination for federal contactors. Penn State recently mandated vaccines for faculty and staff at its University Park campus on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,899 new cases, 1,517,231 total as of Oct. 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, there were 3,899 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,517,231. There are 3,025 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 694 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millersville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Millersville, PA
Lancaster, PA
Education
Millersville, PA
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millersville University#Shooting#Intruder#Weather#Whtm#South Central Task Force#Ems
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
733
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy