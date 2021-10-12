CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garberville, CA

The grand opening ceremony for the new Garberville campus complex project

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 7 days ago
GARBERVILLE, Calif. (KIEM)- Tomorrow will be the grand opening ceremony for the new Garberville campus complex project. The project is part of the County’s efforts to make all of its facilities, programs, services, and activities accessible to all.

The complex includes a newly constructed library and conference room and the sheriff’s substation that comply with the Americans with disabilities act standards.

The project is one of many projects currently underway in the County of Humboldt that show the County’s commitment towards providing access to programs, services, and activities to all members of the community regardless of their ability.

“So the County has envisioned this as being kind of the community center type building with the Garberville Branch Library. The building also has an inter-department conference room that could be used by other county programs to have a face-down in the southern Humboldt county region,” said Travis Smith, Project Manager, with the County of Humboldt.

The ceremony will be tomorrow at 10 A.M. at 716 Cedar Street in Garberville.

KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

