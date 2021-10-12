Anti-mask group files lawsuit against San Diego school vaccine mandate

Photo credit Getty Images

A parents group filed a lawsuit against the San Diego Unified School District for the district’s approval of a COVID vaccine mandate.

The district’s vaccine mandate plan – which was approved late September – requires district staff and students over the age of 16 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of their vaccination no later than Dec. 20. The district only permits medical exemptions. Unvaccinated students are required to learn remotely.

Let Them Choose- an initiative of the anti-mask group Let Them Breathe-- claimed the mandate harms students who are forced to do independent study, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The group also claimed the mandate “conflicts with state law, which does not permit local school boards to promulgate new vaccination requirements in addition to those already required by state law.”

“Keeping healthy children out of the classroom is contrary to California law, is not necessary to reduce cases of COVID-19 in schools, and is not in the best interest of students, parents, or school districts,” the complaint said.

In a statement to ABC 10 San Diego, Sharon McKeeman, the group’s founder said, “The thousands of families in our Let Them Choose community hold a strong conviction that the decision on whether or not to vaccinate youth with this novel COVID-19 vaccine should be decided by individual families in consultation with their trusted medical providers. An overwhelming number of families will not consider getting their child vaccinated without seeing long-term studies on this vaccine’s efficacy and safety, especially since healthy young people are incredibly resilient to this virus.”