CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Why Poor Breathing Habits Can Seriously Hurt Your Workout

By Agnes Erickson
Health Digest
Health Digest
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGbzm_0cPJ6kMI00

Personal trainers remind us to do this throughout the whole training session. And entire yoga practices can be devoted to doing this. But for many of us, the way we breathe is done on autopilot, in what we assume is the correct way. In fact, when was the last time you considered that you may be doing it wrong? In and out, in and out, right? Technically yes. But when you exercise, you may notice that the way your breath starts to change.

According to the Breathe journal, the heart and the lungs kick into overdrive when you're running a marathon or just going for a light jog around your neighborhood. To carry on with this extra demand, your breathing will typically increase from 15 times a minute to 40-60 times a minute. The quickened repetitions can lead to some unnoticed bad habits. Though luckily, recognizing that you may have picked up one or more of these poor breathing practices during your workout is the first step to correcting the issue.

Breathing Correctly While Lifting Can Prevent Injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXLja_0cPJ6kMI00

First, let's discuss what can happen to your breath during strength training. "Most commonly, people hold their breath through a movement," says Belisa Vranich, a clinical psychologist and fitness expert, to Oxygen . Adding, "You'll see folks who are ... bracing their belly so much in an attempt to take care of their spines that they're not actually breathing at all. They're just sipping in air."

Fitness Nation reminds us that oxygen should be circulating throughout our body and muscles throughout the whole workout in order to protect us from an injury. So be aware of not holding your breath. Instead take in a breath in when you lower the weight and release it slowly as you lift the weight. "The exhale aids with the contraction of the muscles, and the inhale aids with lengthening of the muscles," says Jen Esquer, a doctor of physical therapy, to Oxygen.

The same goes with cardio-heavy activities such as running , swimming, and playing tennis. To cope with the additional workload on the heart and lungs, you may start to take quicker and shorter breaths. But Self warns that this shallow method of breathing can lead to both increases in heart rate and blood pressure .

The Right Breathing Techniques Can Lead To More Effective Workouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11x1X2_0cPJ6kMI00

When we exercise, we want to concentrate on our posture, the beautiful scenery, or absolutely nothing and just let our minds wander. But your PT and yoga teacher are correct in reminding you to breathe and to breathe correctly. So why is it so important to focus on something that happens so unconsciously? Self states that the right breathing techniques are so essential because they can directly affect the quality of your workout. Simply put, proper breathing can lead to lifting heavier amounts and having better endurance during cardio workouts. If you do notice a problem, don't wait to seek medical advice. The Breathe journal recommends visiting a doctor if you notice symptoms that may be signs of a lung issue such as coughing, extreme fatigue, or an unexplained shortness of breath.

Breathing in and out, and in and out, may seem like the most natural repetition in the world. But if you take the time to make sure you're doing it correctly, the benefits will be worth it.

Read this next: Warning Signs From Your Lungs You Shouldn't Ignore

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathing Exercise#Workout#Belly Breathing#Because They Can#Fitness Nation#Oxygen
Telegraph

Belly fat is linked to serious health issues - here is how to lose it

Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up. Fat deposits around the middle have previously been linked to serious health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. In its extreme, obesity...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Healthy Carb You Should Have Every Morning To Burn Calories And Supercharge Your Metabolism

Carbohydrates may have a bad reputation for causing weight gain and halting success in your wellness journey, but the reality is that this macronutrient is essential to achieving your goals and may even make it easier to create a calorie deficit over time. Frequently eliminated from the diets of those looking to lose weight, depending on the variation you choose, carbs are actually the best source of energy for your body when it comes to feeling alert throughout the day.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Drink for Faster Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

You already know that water, pure, unadulterated H2O, is the best beverage on the planet for good health and for weight loss, too. One of the ways water supports weight loss is by satisfying your appetite. Since the same part of your brain interprets both hunger and thirst signals, it's easy for your brain to mix up those feelings and make you confuse hunger for thirst.
DIETS
Woman's World

Eating More of This Type of Food for Breakfast May Be the Key to Losing Weight

Kickstarting a weight loss journey is a tricky business. Diets can feel like temporary solutions because they are often strict and hard to follow. By building up healthy habits over time, however, you may be able to create consistency in your food choices. This can result in consistent weight loss at a healthy rate. So, what food habits should you try out first? According to research, it’s very important to eat a high protein breakfast.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
easyhealthoptions.com

12 habits that pack on dangerous belly fat

All body fat isn’t created equal. You may associate a “beer belly” with men who sit around watching football. But women, too, can develop belly fat — also known as visceral fat. And visceral fat has a mind of its own. It acts as an organ, disrupting the function of...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

This weight-loss drug can help protect heart, reduce body fat

In a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, researchers found a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide could benefit heart health. In people who are overweight or have obesity combined with high heart risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions effectively lowered two types of fat that have been linked to heart problems: visceral fat (belly fat) and ectopic fat.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Is Walking Good for Lower Back Pain?

If you have lower back pain, walking may be a particularly good form of exercise to relieve pain, since low-impact activity is less damaging to your joints and helps your body maintain bone density. Physiotherapists may recommend retro walking (walking backward) as well as an effective way to manage back pain.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
Inverse

Does your back hurt? How one surprising lifestyle tweak can reduce pain

After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we’re experiencing back pain that we hadn’t been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the past year, moving less and spending more time sitting in one position. But while you...
FITNESS
EatThis

Intermittent Fasting Can Lead to "Significant" Weight Loss, New Research Says

Losing weight can be incredibly challenging and people will often try several diets before landing on one that helps them drop pounds in a consistent and sustainable manner. In fact, the findings from a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020 revealed that 17% of Americans were on diets during the 2017-2018 survey period—up 14% from the decade prior. Yet, the national obesity rate rose from 34% to 42% over that same time period.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drop Up to 13 Pounds a Week by Adding One Thing to Your Pre-Breakfast Routine

Buzz is building about a weight-loss hack that seriously spikes fat burn while still being really easy to do and totally free. Called “fasted walking,” the key is simply getting steps in before you eat breakfast — a trick proven to crank up metabolism, then keep it high all day. It “gives you big payoffs with little sacrifice,” according to Dr. Oz, a huge fan of the technique.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say Patients May Need More Than Diet, Exercise To Shed Unwanted Pounds Gained During COVID

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With active lives put on hold by the pandemic, many people stuck at home have put on unwanted weight, and doctors say it could take more than just diet and exercise to shed it. The COVID crisis is certainly top of mind these days, but some conversations about the pandemic also touch on the “quarantine 15” or “pandemic pounds.” “The situation is quite dire. On average, the patients who are coming to me who gained weight over COVID gained anywhere from 15 to 50 pounds,” endocrinologist and obesity specialist Dr. Minisha Sood said. “It takes three or four times...
FITNESS
PopSugar

These Arm Workouts Pack a Serious Punch, and You Can Knock Them Out in 30 Minutes

Arm day is one of my favorites because flexing my biceps, straining my triceps, and lifting my whole body off the floor during push-ups makes me feel so strong. Those focused, arm-toning workouts — you know, the kind that makes it impossible to wash your hair or reach for that top-shelf glass afterward? — feel amazing, but sometimes they can be difficult to find on their own. Sure, burpees are included in many HIIT workouts, and some exercises incorporate lifting weights while doing lunges. But what about those times you want to focus solely on your arms?
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
480
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy