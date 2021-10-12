Gunfire injures two in west Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Authorities here discovered two men with gunshot injuries on the west side of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Officer Truman Fitzgerald told AL.com that the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m.

The city’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alerted police to multiple shots fired on the 2000 block of Warrior Road.

Fitzgerald said that the men were alert and communicating with responding officers, and that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.