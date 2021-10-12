CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Gunfire injures two in west Birmingham

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Authorities here discovered two men with gunshot injuries on the west side of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWOFf_0cPJ6hi700

Gun crime Abstract concept digital illustration

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Officer Truman Fitzgerald told AL.com that the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m.

The city’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alerted police to multiple shots fired on the 2000 block of Warrior Road.

Fitzgerald said that the men were alert and communicating with responding officers, and that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Comments / 3

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot and killed Monday night

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021. Deonta Pickett, 40, of Birmingham was identified by BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald as the victim in a shooting that occorred at approximately 10:15 p.m., South Precinct officers were […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

18-year-old shot and killed in Jefferson County

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Jefferson County on Monday, October 18, around 3:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Valley Road to the call of shots fired. The original calls reported that an 18-year-old man had […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

ALDOT employee who fell to his death identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office has identified an employee of the Alabama Department of Transportation who died following an accident alongside I-65 on Monday, October 18, 2021. Joseph John Bonner, 57, of Oakman died when he fell to the ground from the elevated bucket on the bucket truck […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Single-vehicle crash claims one life

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — A single-vehicle accident claims the life of an unidentified man on Sunday, October 17, around 3:29 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified male was the driver and lone occupant of a Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on 96th Street approaching the West Blvd intersection. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Police#The Tribune#Shot Spotter
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun charge

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — A convicted felon pleaded guilty today for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Shane Kirby Green, 48, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to being a felon […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Trussville Tribune

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports GADSDEN — A single-vehicle crash at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 16, has claimed the life of a Harrisburg, Illinois woman. Teresa Nichols, 54, was fatally injured when the 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle she was a passenger on left the roadway and overturned. The operator, Richard Cole, 57, from South […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Shots fired at Birmingham police officers, suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Updated: BPD reported at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday that the standoff in the 500 Block of Brussels Circle had ended. “Unfortunately, we report the subject was discovered unresponsive suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the subject deceased […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham police request help to identify arson suspect

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Law enforcement is seeking request assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an arson investigation stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this month. “On Friday, October 8, 2021, the suspect poured an accelerant onto a residence in the 4600 Block of 13th Avenue North,” BPD […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found dead in a front yard on Tuesday, October 12. According to the Birmingham Police Department, at approximately 7:35 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 8th Avenue West where they discovered 30-year-old Nia Peoples of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy