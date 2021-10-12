CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California students must take ethnic studies—some in San Jose already do

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Q1u2_0cPJ6gpO00

California high school students will have a better understanding of the state’s history, diversity and culture under a new policy. Some Santa Clara County schools are ahead of the curve, offering ethnic studies as an elective.

Local elementary school districts—such as Oak Grove, Alum Rock and Mount Pleasant—already have ethnic studies as part of the curriculum. It’s also an elective at high schools in the San Jose Unified and East Side Union High School districts.

Alum Rock Union School District Superintendent Hilaria Bauer said the district’s ethnic studies curriculum promotes respect and understanding among races, builds citizenship, supports student success and teaches critical thinking and civic engagement.

“I believe that it is about time we allow all our students to feel welcome in our schools. By honoring their family background and culture, students feel a sense of belonging,” she told San José Spotlight.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation mandating students take an ethnic studies class in order to graduate from public high schools, starting with the 2029-30 academic year. Schools must also provide ethnic studies as an elective by the 2025-26 school year.

The state’s vision for these classes is to focus on marginalized groups such as African Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos and Native Americans. Additional lessons will include Jews, Armenians and Sikhs. Ethnic studies is already required at California state universities, including San Jose State University, for students who started school this year.

SJUSD spokesperson Jennifer Maddox said the school board is committed to investing in ethnic studies and exposing students to a broader perspective. Its curriculum team is adding book selections for all grades featuring a wide diversity in perspective, culture and authors, she said.

“It’s beneficial for all students, but also gives a voice to student groups that traditionally have maybe not seen someone who looks like them and is represented,” Maddox told San José Spotlight, adding it’s especially valuable in places where students don’t have exposure to diverse cultures and people of different backgrounds.

When the Santa Clara County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution in June 2020 announcing its commitment to ethnic studies curricula, some residents claimed the material was un-American. Local school districts were to be in favor of the new state requirement.

Teresa Marquez, associate superintendent of educational services for East Side Union High School District, said the district welcomes the state’s policy. In the 2018-19 school year, its board passed a resolution in support of making ethnic studies a graduation requirement.

Marquez said it’s important for students to be able to see themselves in instructional material and curriculum. Overfelt High School teaches ethnic studies to incoming ninth graders to help them learn more about themselves and their cultural identity, she said.

“Including ethnic studies as a graduation requirement allows us to engage in conversation and empower students to see themselves through a wider lens,” she told San José Spotlight.

Marquez said educators should be trained in how to incorporate cultural awareness in day-to-day teaching so they can promote civic engagement, collective empowerment and cultural understanding.

Santa Clara County Board of Education Trustee Peter Ortiz agrees that students need to see their communities and history reflected within the curriculum. Ortiz said traditional instruction hasn’t always been inclusive.

“Unfortunately, our education system has been Eurocentric,” Ortiz told San Jose Spotlight. “It’s important that our Latino, Asian and immigrant populations learn about their culture and their community’s contributions to this country.”

Seeing themselves and their cultures represented in their studies will help students gain self-confidence and a sense of belonging, he said.

“There is not one single American story,” Ortiz said. “This is a nation of immigrants. We all are Americans. America is not a skin color. It’s not a certain nation of origin. It’s all of us. We all have a space here.”

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at [email protected]

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Dewan: Are universal school meals coming to California schools?

One in every 6 children face hunger in the U.S, according to Feeding America.org. Far too many children and youth experience food insecurity in Santa Clara County. Hunger negatively impacts the physical, behavioral and academic development of children. All children deserve access to healthy food every day and offering students meals at no cost to them is one of the most important ways to guarantee that students receive the healthy meals they need.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

‘A historic moment’: Santa Clara County unveils landmark Vietnamese service center

After nearly a decade of planning, the $33-million Vietnamese American Service Center near the heart of San Jose’s Little Saigon will welcome residents in for the first time Saturday. “This is such a huge moment for our community to get a service center that is dedicated to us, especially coming out of COVID,” Christina Johnson,... The post ‘A historic moment’: Santa Clara County unveils landmark Vietnamese service center appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

No endorsement in contested Santa Clara County supervisorial race

The Silicon Valley Democratic Club is not endorsing a candidate in the race for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisor’s District 1 seat — at least for the time being. The club held a vote for its members following a forum where the three candidates—Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine, Los Gatos Vice Mayor Rob... The post No endorsement in contested Santa Clara County supervisorial race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose could expand to 14 council districts

San Jose could expand to 14 council districts and change how councilmembers are elected. The San Jose Charter Review Commission voted Monday in favor of two recommendations: one that paves the way for four additional council districts and another to implement ranked-choice voting. Ten districts have anchored the city since it last expanded from seven... The post San Jose could expand to 14 council districts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Education
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Education
San José Spotlight

Tracking COVID-19 outbreaks, cases and vaccination rates in San Jose

COVID-19 has killed 1,821 people in Santa Clara County and infected more than 143,000 others since March 2020. The numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths declined earlier this year when vaccines became available to the majority of the population. The numbers climbed again as the contagious Delta variant ravaged the country in summer, prompting the... The post Tracking COVID-19 outbreaks, cases and vaccination rates in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County labor leaders demand apology from councilmember

Labor leaders demand a San Jose councilmember apologize for criticizing county officials who gave workers a COVID bonus. Silicon Valley Rising and members of several local unions gathered in front of City Hall on Monday and asked Councilmember Matt Mahan to retract statements he made last week about Santa Clara County workers getting hazard pay.... The post Santa Clara County labor leaders demand apology from councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Park rangers or a fence: San Jose to vote on plan to clear homeless camp

The homeless encampment at Guadalupe River Park is on borrowed time with Federal Aviation Administration flight zone requirements. If the city fails to clear the encampment, it will lose millions in federal airport funding. The city must relocate the park’s 250 to 300 homeless people who live on the 40-acre site. The land is federally-owned... The post Park rangers or a fence: San Jose to vote on plan to clear homeless camp appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s next for the controversial Thomas Fallon statue

The controversial Thomas Fallon Statue is one step closer to removal. The city’s Arts Commission unanimously voted Monday night to recommend the City Council remove the sculpture from downtown—with an addendum. The addition allows the statue to be available to museums and places of higher education at the approval of the Public Art Committee, Arts Commission and City Council.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders eager to renew special downtown commercial district

A special district that provides extra cleaning and security to downtown San Jose property owners is up for renewal next year, and local stakeholders are eager to keep it running for another decade. San Jose’s downtown property-based improvement district (PBID) expires in December 2022, and the San Jose Downtown Association and local businesses are making... The post San Jose leaders eager to renew special downtown commercial district appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224;
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Fed up with ‘serial’ ADA lawsuits, San Jose business owners seek legislative help

Cesar Pascal, owner of San Jose Mexican restaurant Plaza Garibaldi, got hit with a disability lawsuit six years ago. Attorney expenses piled up. Pascal says his landlord didn’t help with any of the bills. Pascal had to pay $17,000 to settle the lawsuit. “These attorneys group around our small businesses that know they can’t afford... The post Fed up with ‘serial’ ADA lawsuits, San Jose business owners seek legislative help appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Elwell: Guaranteed health care is within our grasp

The COVID pandemic has put in sharp relief the weaknesses, inequities and complexities of our patchwork system of health care. Our nation’s for-profit private insurance model has garnered billions in windfall profits for insurance companies while patients and small health care providers suffer. Twenty-eight million people were uninsured in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jos#Native Americans#Alum Rock Union School#African Americans#Asian Americans#Latinos#Jews#Armenians#Sikhs#San Jose State University#Sjusd
San José Spotlight

San Jose redistricting angers downtown residents

The redrawing of city lines has some residents in an affluent downtown neighborhood fired up. And the county’s redistricting process — happening simultaneously — is raising questions in a highly-contested supervisorial race. In the city’s process, a redistricting map being floated by the city’s consulting group would move residents from...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose business leader floats big ideas about homelessness

One of San Jose’s largest business groups wants homeless people off its streets, and here’s it’s pitch to make that happen. San Jose Downtown Association Executive Director Scott Knies floated the idea of creating a social services team to focus on the homeless population. “What is clear to all of us in the trenches is... The post San Jose business leader floats big ideas about homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmaker who criticized county bonuses approved them for city employees

A San Jose councilmember who criticized county officials for awarding government workers COVID bonuses approved similar payments for city employees. The San Jose City Council earlier this summer approved a one-time pandemic bonus of $1,000 for each full-time employee in Unit 99—a category of city workers that includes department heads and senior staff, such as the chief of police, fire division chief, city manager, city attorney, budget director and council aides. In August, the city approved identical bonuses for city engineers, architects and legal workers.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember rebukes county for dishing out hazard pay

San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan is raking Santa Clara County officials over the coals for what he alleges is a gross misuse of public funds to give county workers hazard pay for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Mahan publicly criticized the Board of Supervisors in an op-ed and on Twitter for approving $76... The post San Jose councilmember rebukes county for dishing out hazard pay appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
San José Spotlight

San Jose to begin suspending unvaccinated workers

San Jose City Hall will start  suspending unvaccinated workers this week after extending the deadline to coax holdouts to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All 7,037 city workers were given a one-week “grace period” after the Sept. 30 deadline  to provide proof of vaccination before mandates are enforced. Those who have their first dose during this... The post San Jose to begin suspending unvaccinated workers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose board seeks outside review of records policies

A public records appeal from San José Spotlight has revealed a flaw in city policies and now an outside attorney will weigh in, potentially leading to policy changes. The appeal prompted a citizen-led city board on Wednesday to question its role and ability to conduct independent reviews of complaints. The Board of Fair Campaign and... The post UPDATE: San Jose board seeks outside review of records policies appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Vargas: Reforming the recall process

With the attempted recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom now an absurdly expensive footnote in the pages of history, the question of reform looms large. Demands for reform began almost immediately, as the magnitude of the recall’s failure—and the waste of more than a quarter of a billion dollars—became apparent less than an hour after polls... The post Vargas: Reforming the recall process appeared first on San José Spotlight.
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing on highway cloverleafs might not be a lucky charm

As San Jose scrambles to find new sites for homeless housing, its latest idea might leave residents scratching their heads—using extra land by highway on-ramps or cloverleaf interchanges. “We have to be very creative,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a housing news conference earlier this month. “We’re going to try to find that land in every... The post San Jose housing on highway cloverleafs might not be a lucky charm appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy