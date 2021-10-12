CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corporate Angel Network Receives $23k BCA Check

By Lee Ann Shay
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aviation Week Network's BCA, along with sponsors Phillips 66 and Safe Flight, presented the Corporate Angel Network a $23,460 check on Oct. 12. The money will go directly to help cancer patients

