Ohio football coach killed in apartment fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio assistant football coach was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire department responded to 238 Washington Ave. at the Colonnade Apartments for a report of a fire around 2:30 a.m.

WJW crews at the scene saw investigators inside an apartment that had burned.

De’Van Bogard, an assistant coach with the Elyria Pioneer Football program, was killed in the fire.

“Our student athletes and coaching staff are grieving his loss. The team is very connected. De’van was a valued member of the coaching staff. He held a pivotal role on the team and in the development of the players as students and athletes,” said Amy Higgins, director of communications for Elyria City Schools.

She said counselors and grief specialists will be available for students and staff throughout the week at the high school.

The district offered their deepest sympathies for Bogard’s family and friends.

The fire department has not said what caused the fire or if the apartment had working smoke detectors.

