It’s not easy to upstage the power couple that is Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but their daughter Blue Ivy has managed it more than once. Who could forget the then six-year-old gesturing to her megastar mom and dad to ease up on the applause at the 2018 Grammys? It was proof that millions of dollars and armfuls of awards do not make your parents any less likely to embarrass you in public. Now, the eldest Carter child has done it again, with a scene-stealing appearance in the couple’s latest Tiffany & Co. campaign film.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO